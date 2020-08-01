Chevy club is revved for Hot Classic Nights show on Aug. 8

Classic car enthusiasts are revving to go.

That’s the word from Gena Dokken of the Chevrolet Classic Club, host of one of the few car shows to go on as planned this summer amid coronavirus concerns.

“Car people like to be out and about,” Dokken said of the club’s decision to go ahead with its second annual Hot Classic Nights on Aug. 8. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Brentwood Square, 8002 S. 84th St.

Registration opens at 4 p.m., and all motorized vehicles are welcome. The entry fee is $10 per vehicle, with proceeds benefiting Moving Vets Forward.

Social distancing will be practiced — but Dokken quipped that spacing of vehicles is nothing new to car enthusiasts.

“We’ve always been socially distanced; nobody likes to park too close or stand too close” for fear of scratching or denting a show vehicle, she said. This year, however, the gap between entries will be a little wider for 6 feet of social distance.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to wear masks to further help control the spread of COVID-19, she said.