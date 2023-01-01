Azores vacation was so good Omahan had to go back again

Omahan Nancy Mackintosh’s first visit to Sao Miguel five years ago was so amazing that she vowed to return.

It wasn’t just one thing that drew her back this fall. She had a long list.

“The beauty, the pristine roadsides lined with rainbow sycamore trees, blue and purple hydrangeas, the waterfalls, the well-maintained picnic areas, the emerald green trees,” she said.

In case you’ve never heard of it, Sao Miguel is located in the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal made up of nine volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean.

On a map, place one finger on Boston and another on Lisbon, Portugal. Draw your fingers together to meet in the middle of the Atlantic, Mackintosh said, and you’ll land pretty darn close to where the Azores are located.

Each has its own special features. Sound intriguing?

Safe travels

A seasoned traveler, Mackintosh said it’s the cleanest and safest place she’s ever visited.

Since most Azoreans are home with their families after 6 p.m., she said, the streets are fairly quiet with only a few feral cats or other tourists walking to or from the local restaurants.

“I walked alone on side streets at night, comfortably,” she said.

That’s exactly how an independent travel agent who Mackintosh met at a “meet up" travel group had described the small country.

“She described it as, if you wanted to travel abroad but relatively close, safely and see beautiful scenery, this was the perfect place,” Mackintosh said. “A place with small towns that you can wander around and get to know the culture and people easily. It appealed to me as I was looking to be able to travel abroad alone and wanted someplace that would be relatively safe.”

Most of the younger people are, at a minimum, bilingual. Those in the tourist industries (car rental, restaurants, hotels, shops tours) do speak English. People are friendly and helpful.

How to get there

There are direct flights from New York City, Newark, New Jersey, and Boston into the largest city of Ponte Delgada. Look for the Azorean airline SATA.

It’s an easy direct flight of four hours from the east coast, unless the only booking you can find is through Frankfurt, Germany. That’s what happened to Mackintosh this fall, and that detour added nine hours to her trip.

Is it expensive?

Like any vacation destination, there are a variety of places to stay and each can accommodate any budget. Anything from vacation rentals, smaller lodgings, bed and breakfasts to luxury hotels can be found.

Mackintosh said it easily worked out for her budget. Credit cards are widely accepted in most shops, stores and restaurants.

“I brought 290 Euros ($309.50 U.S.) to the Azores with me and used this for small meals, drinks and gifts, and still came back with over 100 Euros ($106.73)," she said.

Where do you stay?

The small quinta Mackintosh likes to stay at is a former mill. It still has a waterway running through it with a waterfall and a bamboo path.

The property has fruit and nut trees along with beautiful flowers and plants that are cared for by a full-time gardener. The bungalows have all the comforts including full kitchen, cable TV, free Wi-Fi, towel warming rack and a private deck/patio.

The property is an easy walk to a market, restaurants or key activities in the town.

“I find it very peaceful, easy to connect with nature and disconnect from everything else,” she said.

An island for every taste

Mackintosh stays on Sao Miguel, the largest and most populated of all the islands. It is known as the “green” island for its flora and fauna.

Nearly all the islands produce fruits such as oranges, pineapples, bananas, figs, guava and more. Coffee is produced on Sao Jorge. Tea is grown on Sao Miguel. Grapes and wines are produced on a few of the islands as are liqueurs.

Nearly all of the islands have small family dairy farms.

Because each island specializes in different produce, each has a special dish, dessert, wine or liqueur for which they are known.

Furnas, a town on Sao Miguel, is known for the dish Cozido, which is cooked in large pots buried at the geothermal calderas for several hours.

“If you are a foodie or culinary student you will love these islands,” Mackintosh said.

What’s the weather?

Both of her trips took place in early October. The temperatures were a pleasant 72 to 74 degrees.

“Keep in mind the humidity was 82% to 84% every day,” Mackintosh said.

A light jacket is needed when visiting the top of hills/craters. In the summer months (May-September) the temperatures can reach 78. The islands do receive quite a bit of rain.

What can you do?

There’s all kinds of water sports and activities available.

Thermal springs dot the island, so there are several hot baths on Sao Miguel. They are clean, inexpensive and located in beautiful places.

“It is a unique and fun way to meet people from all over the world,” Mackintosh said.

She loves to hike, and there are several craters and lakes with good trails that vary in level of distance and difficulty. Because the Azoreans have taken steps to preserve these areas, nearly all have been left undeveloped and are pristine.

How long of a stay?

She would recommend a minimum of five days if you are staying on Sao Miguel. If you plan to visit the other islands, she would recommend seven to 10 days.

Family or couples?

She's not sure she would recommend the Azores for families with very young children.

“If, as a family, you like hiking, surfing, whale watching and water activities, then yes, it can be a fun place,” Mackintosh said. “I would say it is a great spot for couples who enjoy nature activities and low-key evenings. No night clubs here!”