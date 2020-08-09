You are the owner of this article.
Before school starts, do your homework on what you will need for this unusual year
Before school starts, do your homework on what you will need for this unusual year

Dot your i’s and cross your t’s with this handy COVID-19 back-to-school checklist, compiled from advice shared by local health and school officials and medical experts at Nebraska Medicine.

For the classroom learner

It's a good idea to send an in-classroom learner to school with at least two masks — one to wear and one spare.
For the remote learner

For the remote learner, look for headphones with an adjustable headband and ear cushions for maximum comfort. 
For the remote-learning hub

For remote learning, designate a space in your home for school and organize it with stacking trays and a portable utility cart with bins. 
For household safety

A landing zone can help families get in the habit of temperature checks and good hygiene as they're coming and going.  

Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.

