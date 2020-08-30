Big Ears and Eskimo Pies: Neighborhood research unearths trove of fun Omaha stories

May 9, 1922: Girls in Overalls Meet Police Raiders at Door

Two “girls” in overalls answered the door when police raided a party at 5805 Florence Blvd. shortly before 3 a.m. The women were immediately quizzed by the officers: “What’s the idea of the overalls?” an officer demanded. “We’ve been gardening all day,” responded one of the “farmerettes,” as the reporter described her. One of the men in the house, L.G. Gooden, a broker from Lincoln, explained to police he had come there for the chicken: “The girl told me she would kill a chicken ... I guess they put on overalls to do it.” (Five people in the house paid $5 fines, the equivalent of a little more than $75 apiece today.)

1923: Says Bobbed Hair to Protect Herself

This court case involved a husband, Frank Sutera, 2876 Titus Ave., who had been charged with disturbing the peace. In police court, his wife, described only as Mrs. Frank Sutera, testified against him, saying she had bobbed her hair to prevent him from dragging her around by it. He countered that she had been in the company of other men, which she denied. The judge dismissed the case against the husband.

July 23, 1925: Holds Man has right to locate the home