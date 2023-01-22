Book Review: 'Decent Discourse' uses good humor as a guide toward healthier politics

In Washington, the U.S. House has stumbled toward, for the moment, something approaching organizational order. In Lincoln, the Nebraska Legislature has begun its 2023 session amid partisan tensions. It’s an appropriate time, then, for Nebraskans to consider the sound counsel in “Decent Discourse”, Jay Jackson’s recent book championing the societal benefits from political debate that’s impassioned, but also civil and constructive.

First, it’s appropriate to point back to the French Revolution and its contemporary relevance.

That revolution, launched in 1789, had long-lasting value in championing individual liberty against the injustices of the old aristocratic regime. But the French Revolution also was marked by a reckless “intolerant temperament” — a destructive habit of mind that Jackson, an attorney in Omaha, notes is regularly on display in present-day America.

Revolutionary-era France was a society at war with itself, ripping it apart over hotly disputed political and cultural differences. Amid this fierce left-vs-right conflict, the left-leaning national government launched horrendous, bloody assaults on the Vendee, a socially conservative Catholic region.

The French Revolution stood out, too, for how governmental leaders became obsessed with imposing political purity and snuffing out political heresies among their own colleagues — to the point that the government wound up casually placing ideological apostates under the guillotine’s blade. Such are the ultimate dangers from societal polarization and political zealotry.

Jackson, a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve who served 14 years on active duty, notes that such an “intolerant temperament” was on shocking display in our own time through the outrageous Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. He writes: “This intolerant temperament, these dark impulses — they are the stuff of war.”

And just as the French revolutionaries came to obsess over rooting out political heretics within their own ranks, so Jackson describes how political partisans in contemporary America fixate on vilifying apostates in their own ranks. Thus, the left-wing social media attacks against inadequately progressive Democrats, and the dark-money TV ads undermining the election chances of Republican candidates who refrain from adopting hard-right stances.

In response, “Decent Discourse” advocates habits of mind that can nurture a constructive American politics. Here are just a few examples:

Pursue self-examination and self-questioning. “It’s radical to be open to changing your mind. … if we can consider how our neighbors might be wrong, it's time to consider that a lot of the time we might be wrong as well.” A key obstacle is that many political-interested Americans “don’t want to be challenged” in their thinking. Instead, they cocoon themselves in an ideological tribe.

Argue forcefully, but civilly. There’s nothing wrong with advocating firmly for a political stance. “Grace, kindness and humility don't require us to ignore important issues or decline to take a position on them for fear of hurting someone's feelings.”

Anchor our identity in personal connections. “Rather than finding our identity in polarizing issues or political identity, we find it in our shared human experience, in our communities, and in our country. … This book is largely about shaping political discourse through relationships.” It’s important to “talk less and listen more.” Once a person comes to understand the background and perspective of his political opposite, the chances for constructive dialogue increase.

In today’s polarized society, Jackson writes, “personal reengagement with each other is the answer. … Once we are committed to being calm and empathetic, and to being better listeners than accusers, we start to see that our opponents (just maybe) aren’t as evil as we thought.”

Nebraska already has some institutions that promote constructive approaches along this line. Our Legislature, at its best, facilitates debate focused on policy rather than politics. Omaha’s Tri-Faith Initiative stands as a shining example of mutual respect and fellowship. The same goes for the Omaha Free Speech Society, which admirably features spirited but respectful political debate.

To that list, one can now add Jay Jackson’s “Decent Discourse”, whose guidance and good humor point us away from an intolerant temperament and toward a healthier politics.