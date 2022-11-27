Book Review: 'The Good Country' a wide-ranging look at 19th-century Midwest life

Several times in “The Good Country: A History of the American Midwest, 1800–1900,” a sweeping history of the American Midwest, author Jon Lauck points to the example of Christopher Lasch, an Omaha native who was one of the 20th century’s leading historians and cultural analysts.

Lasch (1932-94) was an intellectual well immersed in the academic cosmopolitanism of Harvard and Columbia University. It would not have been surprising for him to turn his back on the modesty and supposed provincialism of Midwestern life.

Yet, late in his academic career, Lasch produced social criticism cautioning that it would be a mistake to ignore the worth of his parents’ “early-20th-century Midwestern world.”

“After a long intellectual journey,” Lauck writes, “Lasch came to see the consequences of losing the small-scale, agrarian and ordered moral world of the Midwest. Lasch argued that the attack by intellectuals on the provinces and the American interior ‘left no alternative to nostalgia except a cosmopolitanism wholly contemptuous’ of large parts of the country.”

“The Good Country” is the latest effort by Lauck, one of the central figures in the energetic revival of Midwest regionalist studies this century, to push back against such cosmopolitan disdain for the nation’s middle region. In this detailed examination of 19th-century social history from Ohio westward to Nebraska, Lauck presents an impassioned defense of the American Midwest against its critics, marshaling a formidable set of historical and cultural data that future critics will not be able to ignore.

Lauck , a South Dakotan and the past president of the Midwestern History Association, teaches history and political science at the University of South Dakota. The editor-in-chief of Middle West Review, he earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of Iowa and a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

In “The Good Country,” Lauck forcefully presents his central argument: A balanced viewpoint toward the Midwest should recognize and appreciate the admirable foundational values nurtured across the region during the 19th century. Among those values: Respect for the common man and disdain for elitism. A fervent embrace of democracy. A rich communal sensibility. And an agrarian spirit that included a closeness to, and deep respect for, the natural world.

Those values, Lauck argues, retain enduring importance for our society and, if acknowledged and embraced by the breadth of present-day Americans, can help our country navigate the divisions and uncertainties of the 21st century.

White Midwesterners in the early 1800s, he writes, saw a fundamental division separating their region, with its democratic spirit, from conditions in “the aristocratic Northeast and the feudal South.” One of the central contributions from Lauck’s book is its detailed look at the Northwest Ordinance, the landmark 1787 document that erected a wall against the expansion of Southern slavery into the Midwest and laid out an impressive array of principles buttressing democratic progress for the region.

Ohio extended unconditional voting rights for white males in 1802, setting a pattern for every Midwest state to follow during the 19th century. “The broad franchise in the Midwest contrasted starkly with other regions,” Lauck writes. “Despite its modern reputation for progressivism, there was no universal manhood suffrage in Massachusetts until 1891.”

Diversity and pluralism also stood out in the region. “Midwestern democratic culture … was leavened by the diverse mix of peoples in the Midwest, which prevented any one sociocultural group from dominating midwestern states. … By 1850, Ohio had a more diverse population than any other state in the country.”

Racial prejudice and injustice have marked our nation from its beginning, and any serious historical study must acknowledge the depth of such abuses. Early Midwest states were no exception. Several imposed egregious “black codes” shackling the civil liberties of Black residents.

Lauck does not shy away from that part of Midwestern history, nor about burdens weighing on Native Americans. But he also includes instances of racial advancement, in an effort “to chronicle the Midwest’s many racial failings, but also to recognize signs of progress in the region.”

Lauck’s wide-ranging look at 19th-century Midwest social history includes many examples from Nebraska and Iowa. The rise of Midwest folklore included ample reference to the region’s agricultural fertility. Lauck notes the claim that “Iowa soil was so fertile that a crowbar stuck in the ground yielded a crop of nails overnight; fields were so productive that they produced 100 of corn when cultivated and 75 when not.”

“The Good Country” provides extensive coverage of the region’s extraordinary 19th-century flourishing of libraries, music halls, literary and debating societies, regionalist magazines and other communal institutions. Lauck mentions literary-focused lectures by the English Literature Club of Lincoln and similar events at Grinnell College and Drake University in Iowa.

Crete’s Chautauqua festivities featured sessions championing the “Victorian values of self-restraint (temperance) and self-improvement” as well as events sponsored by the Grand Army of the Republic and lectures on the works of John Milton, Goethe and Shakespeare.

“The old Midwest,” Lauck writes, “could be a reservoir of idealism and hope if we knew its history. Revealed truths can have power.” The debate over American ideals will continue, as it should, but in the wake of this wide-ranging study, no critic will be able to sidestep the arguments Lauck has advanced in such detail and with such devotion.