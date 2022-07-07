Bookshelf: A new point of view, books told through the eyes of animals

Why do we love animal stories? A well-written novel with written from an animal’s point of view presents whimsical insight. And animal protagonists are not just for picture books, these middle grade and adult books are worth your time as well.

Adult Books

“A Dog’s Purpose”

by W. Bruce Cameron

Heartwarming, insightful, and often laugh-out-loud funny, “A Dog’s Purpose” is not only the emotional and hilarious story of a dog’s many lives, but also a dog’s-eye commentary on human relationships and the unbreakable bonds between man and man’s best friend. This moving and beautifully crafted story teaches us that love never dies, that our true friends are always with us, and that every creature on earth is born with a purpose.

“The Art of Racing in the Rain”

by Garth Stein

Enzo knows he is different from other dogs: a philosopher with a nearly human soul (and an obsession with opposable thumbs), he has educated himself by watching television extensively, and by listening very closely to the words of his master, Denny Swift, an up-and-coming race car driver. Through Denny, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition, and he sees that life, like racing, isn’t simply about going fast. On the eve of his death, Enzo takes stock of his life, recalling all that he and his family have been through.

“Watership Down”

by Richard Adams

“Watership Down” is a timeless classic. Set in the Hampshire Downs in southern England, this stirring tale of suspense, hot pursuit, and derring-do follows a band of rabbits in flight from the incursion of man and the destruction of their home. Led by a stouthearted pair of brothers, they travel through harrowing trials to a mysterious promised land and a more perfect society. It’s a story of rebellion, exile and survival.

Chapter Books

“Incredible Journey”

by Sheila Burnford

An inquisitive Labrador retriever, friendly bull terrier and courageous Siamese cat set out through the Canadian wilderness to find their owner in this truly “incredible” adventure. Instinct tells them that the way home lies to the west and together the three house pets face hunger, the natural elements, and wild forest animals as they make their way home to the family they love. The lengths to which these three animals will go for each other and for their owner make for a thrilling and thoroughly unforgettable tale. Ages 8-13

“One & Only Ivan”

by Katherine Applegate

Having spent 27 years behind the glass walls of his enclosure in a shopping mall, Ivan has grown accustomed to humans watching him. He hardly ever thinks about his life in the jungle. Instead, Ivan occupies himself with television, his friends Stella and Bob, and painting. But when he meets Ruby, a baby elephant taken from the wild, he is forced to see their home, and his art, through new eyes. Ages 9-13

“Bunnicula”

by Deborah Howe

Before it’s too late, Harold the dog and Chester the cat must find out the truth about the newest pet in the Monroe household — a suspicious-looking bunny with unusual habits … and fangs! Ages 7-11

Picture Books

“I’m Not Missing”

by Kashelle Gourley & Skylar Hogan

Sick of the pressures of pet life — the costumes, the treat-withholding, and the dreaded cone of shame — one dog escapes to fulfill his true Lone Wolf destiny. But then he sees his owner — um, ex-owner— with a new dog and feels unexpectedly jealous. All he wanted was a little space to poop in peace, not for his ex-owner to forget him entirely! Is it too late to go back, or is he stuck in the doghouse forever? Ages 4-7

“Stretchy McHandsome”

by Judy Schachner

Stretchy McHandsome is not only good looking with his ginger fur, but he has personality that shines as well. Leaving the safety of the McHandsome clan, he stretches himself away from home and all around town. Out and about, he is spotted by a girl with a kindred spirit, who makes him realize the one thing missing from his life is the warm lap of a loving person. How this gadabout finds his true girl makes for a story that is a little bit wild, but a whole lot wonderful. Ages 2-5

“Can I Be Your Dog?”

by Troy Cummings

Arfy is a homeless mutt who lives in a box in an alley. Arfy writes to every person on Butternut Street about what a great pet he’d make. His letters to prospective owners share that he’s house broken, he has his own squeaky bone and he can learn to live with cats. But, no one wants him. Won’t anyone open their heart — and home — to a lonesome dog? Ages 3-6

