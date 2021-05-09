Celebrating Mom today? Thank Anna

Happy Mother’s Day!
Today’s celebration was founded in 1908 by Anna Jarvis (1864-1948) in Grafton, West Virginia, in honor of her own mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis (1832-1905), who herself started Mother’s Day Work Clubs in 1858 to promote health and reduce infant mortality. Ann’s “Mother’s Days” were educational events held throughout the year.
Anna’s once-a-year celebration caught on quickly, promoted by greeting card and candy companies. She was appalled, saying printed cards meant “you are too lazy to write to the woman who has done more for you than anyone.” In 1943 she petitioned to have Mother’s Day rescinded.
Anna is the Greek form of Hebrew Channah, “grace,” in the sense of “God’s favor.” In the Gospel of Luke, the prophet Anna proclaims Jesus will be Jerusalem’s deliverer.
The greatest influence spreading the name were non-Biblical stories about the Virgin Mary’s mother, St. Anna, popular in Eastern Orthodox cultures.
By 1000, there were Byzantine and Russian princesses named Anna. In 1051, King Henri I of France married Russian princess Anna of Kiev, spreading the name to western Europe.
In most languages, Anna remained the main form. In Spanish, Portuguese and several Balkan languages the common spelling became Ana.
In France the one-syllable form Anne developed. The Normans brought that to England, where Ann became the normal form.
After the Reformation when English Protestants began naming babies directly from the Bible, Anna began to compete with Ann. Around 1850 Anna ranked around 30th for babies in both England and the United States.
In Britain Anna then receded. In America, Puritan heritage combined with immigration from Germany and other countries where Anna was the normal form caused a boom. By 1880, it was second only to Mary. At its 1885 peak, 2.8% of newborn American girls were named Anna.
In the early 20th century Anna fell as Anne rose. It never became rare, though. At its lowest point, in 1971, it ranked 106th.
In 1972 Yul Brynner starred in the television series “Anna and the King,” based on the story of British teacher Anna Leonowens in Thailand’s royal court featured in the musical “The King and I.” Though the show only lasted for 13 episodes, it may have reminded parents of the name. In 1972, Anna jumped to 86th and kept rising.
In 1980, there were more newborns named Anna than Anne and Ann combined. Anna’s second peak was at 19th in 2001, when 10,583 were born in addition to 2,515 with the Hispanic spelling Ana. Together they accounted for 0.66% of births.
Famous American Annas include abolitionist Anna Dickinson (1842-1932) who in 1864 was the first woman to make a political speech before Congress.
Anna Sutherland Bissell (1846-1934) became first female CEO of an American company, after husband Melville’s death in 1889, when she took over the Bissell carpet sweeper firm. She made the company international, and was one of the first to introduce workman’s compensation and employee pensions.
Actresses Anna May Wong (1905-1961), Anna Deavere Smith (1950) and Anna Kendrick (1985) have Hollywood fame. The best Anna besides Jarvis to remember today is astronaut Anna Lee Fisher (1949), who in 1984 became the first mother in space.
Anna ranked only 63rd in 2019. But with its long history and simple charm, it’s no more likely to disappear in the 21st century than it did in the 20th.
