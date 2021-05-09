Celebrating Mom today? Thank Anna

In France the one-syllable form Anne developed. The Normans brought that to England, where Ann became the normal form.

After the Reformation when English Protestants began naming babies directly from the Bible, Anna began to compete with Ann. Around 1850 Anna ranked around 30th for babies in both England and the United States.

In Britain Anna then receded. In America, Puritan heritage combined with immigration from Germany and other countries where Anna was the normal form caused a boom. By 1880, it was second only to Mary. At its 1885 peak, 2.8% of newborn American girls were named Anna.

In the early 20th century Anna fell as Anne rose. It never became rare, though. At its lowest point, in 1971, it ranked 106th.

In 1972 Yul Brynner starred in the television series “Anna and the King,” based on the story of British teacher Anna Leonowens in Thailand’s royal court featured in the musical “The King and I.” Though the show only lasted for 13 episodes, it may have reminded parents of the name. In 1972, Anna jumped to 86th and kept rising.

In 1980, there were more newborns named Anna than Anne and Ann combined. Anna’s second peak was at 19th in 2001, when 10,583 were born in addition to 2,515 with the Hispanic spelling Ana. Together they accounted for 0.66% of births.