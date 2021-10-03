Charting the course of Omaha Public Library's future

Omaha Public Library (OPL) recently began work on a new strategic plan to help guide library services over the next three to five years. OPL staff is working with a consultant to gather input from internal committees and the public to create a new vision for library services.
Starting the process made me think of those old adages you hear about the importance of planning ahead:
“If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail!” — Benjamin Franklin
“An hour of planning can save you 10 hours of doing.” — Dale Carnegie
“A plan is only as good as those who see it through,” — “Star Wars, The Clone Wars”
And my personal favorite, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll end up someplace else.” — Yogi Berra.
All of these quotes serve as valuable reminders about why we are embarking on this process.
It’s certainly an interesting time to chart a course for the future. Libraries across the country, including OPL, have reevaluated their services since the onset of the pandemic and all the changes it has brought to people’s home, work and school lives.
At OPL, we’ve learned a lot about the importance and necessity of libraries to our community. The statistics OPL has collected during this time provide even more insight.
For example, as a result of OPL’s six-month closure in 2020 due to COVID, the demand for and check-outs of digital materials has increased significantly. OPL will need to continue growing its digital collection to accommodate this demand.
Several other changes to service delivery made in response to the pandemic will remain. Curbside pick-ups that were offered while libraries were closed are a tremendous convenience for many in our community and will continue. OPL stopped charging daily overdue fines for late items during its closure.
The OPL board of trustees later made that change permanent, eliminating a barrier to the library’s resources. Branch hours were changed to be consistent throughout the system. All branches are now open on Mondays.
These are small changes with a big impact on the lives of many who use libraries on a regular basis.
Looking toward the future, big picture conversations about the direction of OPL and libraries in general have taken on a new sense of urgency in our community with potential interest from local philanthropists. OPL’s strategic plan intends to answer what our community prioritizes for its library system. An exploration of opportunities for investment in OPL may help to answer how those priorities come to fruition.
Your feedback, along with data and usage statistics, have always informed decisions about what library services are available and how they are delivered. As we continue with OPL’s strategic planning, your input about how you use the library and what services you’d like to see OPL offer will be instrumental in developing a new strategic plan.
Over the next several weeks, OPL will host public forums at libraries throughout the city. We hope you’ll attend to share your thoughts and ideas for the future of OPL.
For those who are unable to attend in-person, a survey will also be available online and in library branches through Oct. 22 to help gather feedback. As always, you are welcome to contact me or OPL’s board of trustees to let us know what is on your mind concerning the library.
Contact information and a full schedule of strategic planning forums is available at omahalibrary.org. We hope to hear your voices when it comes to what you want for your libraries.