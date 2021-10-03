Charting the course of Omaha Public Library's future

For example, as a result of OPL’s six-month closure in 2020 due to COVID, the demand for and check-outs of digital materials has increased significantly. OPL will need to continue growing its digital collection to accommodate this demand.

Several other changes to service delivery made in response to the pandemic will remain. Curbside pick-ups that were offered while libraries were closed are a tremendous convenience for many in our community and will continue. OPL stopped charging daily overdue fines for late items during its closure.

The OPL board of trustees later made that change permanent, eliminating a barrier to the library’s resources. Branch hours were changed to be consistent throughout the system. All branches are now open on Mondays.

These are small changes with a big impact on the lives of many who use libraries on a regular basis.

Looking toward the future, big picture conversations about the direction of OPL and libraries in general have taken on a new sense of urgency in our community with potential interest from local philanthropists. OPL’s strategic plan intends to answer what our community prioritizes for its library system. An exploration of opportunities for investment in OPL may help to answer how those priorities come to fruition.