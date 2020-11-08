Christen: A Norman Rockwell moment

A light snow fell as a group of youngsters excitedly rushed a nearby front porch and rang the bell.
“Listen,” my husband said as the kids sang.
Deck the halls with boughs of holly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
’Tis the season to be jolly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
I got misty-eyed. It was a Norman Rockwell moment, one my father-in-law surely would have enjoyed.
I listened for a bit longer, burying a framed canvas into my coat to protect it from the snow. As the young carolers trailed off, I placed the artwork into our vehicle and went back inside to help Kurt collect the final load of belongings from his dad’s room.
See the blazing yule before us
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Strike the harp and join the chorus
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Back at home, I pulled the framed canvas from the car and took my first good look at the painted scene. Tears welled. It was Rockwell’s “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas” with snow-covered sidewalks, decorations, happy children playing in the street and natty townspeople going about their day.
The more I studied the scene, the more I saw parallels to the things that Warren W. Keeler loved.
In Rockwell’s painting, life moves at an easy, comfortable pace. Warren was a family man with a quiet, gentlemanly demeanor. He’s the soldier, the husband, the father in Rockwell’s everyday, middle-class themes.
My father-in-law made his living as an architect, designing public buildings and spaces throughout the Midwest. He liked parks, schools, libraries and churches best — places that build community, shape character, expand minds and raise our quality of life.
Local history buffs can see Warren’s work in the historical restoration of Bellevue’s First Presbyterian Church, Fontenelle Bank and the railroad depot. Warren also had a hand in the pioneer-themed mosaics that decorated the World Building at 18th and Douglas for 50 years. (The panels, by Tom Bartek, recently came down in the restoration of the building’s original façade.)
There was community involvement for Warren as well, with a firm on Main Street and kids in public school. In appreciation, the chamber named him Bellevuite of the Year in 1972.
Warren lived to be 96. We were pals from the day we met, but our bond became even more personal the last six months of his life as dementia took its toll. At the close of one particularly difficult day, he said to me, “I wish I knew what was on the other side of sleep.”
I was with Warren when he died. It was the morning of Dec. 16, 2019.
I often had asked this kind, witty, gentle man to send us a sign that he had made it “from here to there.”
Could that Norman Rockwell moment in the soft-falling snow have been his assurance that all was well?
I’m still believing so.
