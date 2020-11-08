Christen: A Norman Rockwell moment

The more I studied the scene, the more I saw parallels to the things that Warren W. Keeler loved.

In Rockwell’s painting, life moves at an easy, comfortable pace. Warren was a family man with a quiet, gentlemanly demeanor. He’s the soldier, the husband, the father in Rockwell’s everyday, middle-class themes.

My father-in-law made his living as an architect, designing public buildings and spaces throughout the Midwest. He liked parks, schools, libraries and churches best — places that build community, shape character, expand minds and raise our quality of life.

Local history buffs can see Warren’s work in the historical restoration of Bellevue’s First Presbyterian Church, Fontenelle Bank and the railroad depot. Warren also had a hand in the pioneer-themed mosaics that decorated the World Building at 18th and Douglas for 50 years. (The panels, by Tom Bartek, recently came down in the restoration of the building’s original façade.)

There was community involvement for Warren as well, with a firm on Main Street and kids in public school. In appreciation, the chamber named him Bellevuite of the Year in 1972.