Christen: Confessions of a do-it-yourself tourist on a guided tour of Prague and Budapest

Last October, friends and colleagues knew that my husband and I were traveling to Prague and Budapest. I was largely quiet, however, about one detail: We were joining up with a tour.

Kurt and I pride ourselves on self-guided travel. Being part of a pack of 50, following a guide with a red flag and a strict timeline, is not our idea of fun.

We do, however, enjoy Rick Steves’ travelogues and guidebooks and use them to map out our itineraries abroad. His travel style is a good match for ours. And like Steves, our linguistic skills serve us well in French- and German- speaking countries. But Czech and Hungarian are completely foreign to our ear. And tough!

To benefit most from our time in bucket-list Prague and Budapest, we broke our solo-travel streak, took a chance and signed on for an eight-day escorted tour with Rick Steves’ Europe.

Truth be told, I was in an “I-don’t-think-we-need-this” frame of mind when we met up with the tour group in Prague. The orientation session quickly modified my thinking.