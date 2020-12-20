Christmas cards are making a comeback this year, especially those with a personal touch

Mine don’t have a Nebraska theme, but I decided to jump on the personalized card bandwagon this year. Because I can’t see friends and far-flung family because of the coronavirus pandemic, I wanted them to know that I’m thinking about them and miss their presence.

The only problem is I can’t draw a tree, wreath or even a stick-figure reindeer.

I drafted my daughter Lindsay, who loves to do fashion illustrations. She added a Christmas touch, which I love and hope the recipients do, too. At least once I finally get them out of the box and in the mail, that is.

Willa Milone has been sending personalized cards for years. She learned to do tatting on a wintry day in about fifth grade and at 82 continues to adorn her creations with the knotted lace.

Each card takes about an hour and a half, depending on the complexity of the design. In her younger years, she sold them at local stores.

Her favorite part, she said, is people’s reaction to her cards.

“Oohs and aahs,’’ she said, are the most frequent response. “Some have framed them.’’

If you can’t find the perfect card at the store, you can always try a local artist.