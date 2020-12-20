Christmas cards are making a comeback this year, especially those with a personal touch

Christmas cards are flying off the shelves at Amy’s Hallmark Shop in west Omaha.
“I think with the pandemic, people are reaching out to loved ones in ways they haven’t in years past,” manager Stephanee Love-Siewert said.
It’s a simple way for people to make an impact by sharing words of kindness, encouragement and gratitude, said JiaoJiao Shen, public relations and social media director for the Kansas City-based card company.
Company surveys show that 60% of people think that greeting cards are more meaningful than other forms of communication, and 76% of respondents said the impact of a card is worth the time it takes to write a message and send the card.
People are gravitating to cards that emphasize love at a distance, with themes such as “Wish we could be together,” “Merry across the miles” and “Warm thoughts across the miles.”
“We are seeing indicators that more people are buying and sending holiday cards this season,’’ Shen said.
Shelly Mutum, owner of The Next Chapter bookstore in midtown Omaha, said her customers are looking for cards with a local touch.
“The ones that actually sold the most were ‘Season’s Greetings from Nebraska,’ ’’ she said. “Things that were local and from here. They were Nebraska-specific.’’
Mine don’t have a Nebraska theme, but I decided to jump on the personalized card bandwagon this year. Because I can’t see friends and far-flung family because of the coronavirus pandemic, I wanted them to know that I’m thinking about them and miss their presence.
The only problem is I can’t draw a tree, wreath or even a stick-figure reindeer.
I drafted my daughter Lindsay, who loves to do fashion illustrations. She added a Christmas touch, which I love and hope the recipients do, too. At least once I finally get them out of the box and in the mail, that is.
Willa Milone has been sending personalized cards for years. She learned to do tatting on a wintry day in about fifth grade and at 82 continues to adorn her creations with the knotted lace.
Each card takes about an hour and a half, depending on the complexity of the design. In her younger years, she sold them at local stores.
Her favorite part, she said, is people’s reaction to her cards.
“Oohs and aahs,’’ she said, are the most frequent response. “Some have framed them.’’
If you can’t find the perfect card at the store, you can always try a local artist.
Jennifer Young, who started J. Diane Creations, said the greeting cards that she’s been making since 2012 have taken off in the last five years.
“They are very thoughtful (about) who they are sending them to,’’ she said of her customers. “I don’t just pop out standard cards. They are like gifts.’’
Young has been getting a lot of requests this season. The shiny ones are popular, especially those with her hand-cut miniature Christmas trees.
“People really like the ugly sweater ones, too,’’ she said. “It’s so fun.’’
As well as running a successful business, Young teaches a card-making class at Metropolitan Community College. She was surprised by how many people signed up for a virtual class.
She can’t wait to see what they’ve designed.
Whether the cards are handmade or store-bought, the important thing is sending them.
“People really need them,’’ Young said. “They want them to be as meaningful as they can be and encouraging to people.’’
