Cleveland Evans: 2021 Names of the Year
Cleveland Evans: 2021 Names of the Year

#FreeBritney was named the Ename of the Year by the American Names Society. This online social movement to grant singer Britney Spears autonomy from conservatorship began in 2019, culminating on Nov. 12, 2021, with the conservatorship’s termination. 

Have you been part of the Great Resignation?

At its Jan. 23 annual meeting, The American Name Society voted Great Resignation as 2021’s Name of the Year. This term for the large increase in Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs (33 million have done so since last spring) has gotten a huge amount of media coverage, fueled by its capitalized name, paralleling terms like “Great Depression” and “Great Recession.”

The Great Resignation has multiple causes, including Boomers retiring early to escape pandemic stress, parents not being able to afford daycare, and low wage hotel and restaurant workers being easily able to find higher-paying positions. Its catchy name helped make most Americans aware of the phenomenon.

ANS chooses Names of the Year for Place names, Artistic-Literary names, Personal names, Trade names, Enames and Miscellaneous names before picking the overall Name of the Year.

CRT (Critical Race Theory) won the Miscellaneous Names category. CRT is an academic theory examining the relationship between race and legal and social institutions. It’s become a political football, with some legislators trying to ban it. This is partly based on misunderstanding the name, where the word “critical” refers to critical thinking, the academic term for “objective analysis,” not to blaming individuals.

Other nominees for Miscellaneous Name of 2021 included Omicron and Delta, names of the variants of COVID-19 which dominated 2021’s pandemic news; and Ida, the hurricane which devastated Louisiana on Aug. 29. Ida’s remnants then caused major floods throughout the Northeast, killing 95 Americans in nine states.

#FreeBritney won as Ename of the Year. This online social movement to grant singer Britney Spears autonomy from conservatorship began in 2019, culminating on Nov. 12, 2021, with the conservatorship’s termination. #FreeBritney’s main competition was r/antiwork, name of the subreddit advocating the right to refuse regular employment as a means to fight worker exploitation. Its membership nearly doubled to 1.6 million in 2021. One of its actions was to organize submissions of fake job applications to Kellogg’s when the company planned to replace striking workers.

Cyber Ninjas is 2021’s Trade Name of the Year. Cyber Ninjas is the Florida-based company hired by the Arizona state Senate to audit Maricopa County’s 2020 presidential ballots. After being accused of various incompetent actions during the audit, the firm failed to prove any substantial irregularities and shut down on Jan. 7 after being ordered to pay $50,000 a day in fines. As a trade name, Cyber Ninjas combines both danger and ridiculous humor, making it representative of how many felt about 2021’s politics.

Other Trade name nominees included GameStop, the video game retailer whose stock price skyrocketed in early 2021 due to “short squeeze” selling, and Meta, the new name announced in October for Facebook’s parent company.

United States Capitol won as Place Name of the Year. The Jan. 6 insurrection there dominated 2021’s news cycle, and perhaps helped clarify the difference between capital, the city, and capitol, the building, for many.

013022-owh-liv-cleve-p2

Squid Game triumphed as Artistic-Literary Name of the Year. This Korean program, where losers of the “squid game” die while competing for a huge cash prize, quickly became Netflix’s most-watched streaming series in 94 countries, including the United States, after premiering last September. Yellowstone, the Paramount Network show where Kevin Costner stars as a wealthy Montana rancher, was another nominee.

Karen won the title of Personal Name of the Year. Karen is now used as a mocking slur to refer to entitled, self-absorbed and often racist white women. It became even more widespread in 2021, with many applying it to anti-COVID vaccine activists. Men with these negative traits are now sometimes called Karens. Karen’s main competition in the vote was from Fauci, surname of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, internationally famous as a result of his advice about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci boomed as a name for dogs and cats in 2021.

The win for Karen as Personal Name of the Year doesn’t mean ANS voters approve of its slang use as an insult. Many of us agree that use is itself often sexist and ageist, not to mention manifestly unfair to the huge majority of the thousands of women named Karen who don’t fit the stereotype. We wish people — especially those with media platforms — would just stop it. There’s no denying, though, that the pejorative use of Karen in 2021 shows the importance and power of names in our modern world.

