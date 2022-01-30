Cleveland Evans: 2021 Names of the Year

Squid Game triumphed as Artistic-Literary Name of the Year. This Korean program, where losers of the “squid game” die while competing for a huge cash prize, quickly became Netflix’s most-watched streaming series in 94 countries, including the United States, after premiering last September. Yellowstone, the Paramount Network show where Kevin Costner stars as a wealthy Montana rancher, was another nominee.

Karen won the title of Personal Name of the Year. Karen is now used as a mocking slur to refer to entitled, self-absorbed and often racist white women. It became even more widespread in 2021, with many applying it to anti-COVID vaccine activists. Men with these negative traits are now sometimes called Karens. Karen’s main competition in the vote was from Fauci, surname of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, internationally famous as a result of his advice about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci boomed as a name for dogs and cats in 2021.