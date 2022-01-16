Cleveland Evans: Aaliyah's popularity rose with superstar singer's fame

‘Are You That Somebody?” “If Your Girl Only Knew.” “More Than A Woman.”
Those are a few hits by Aaliyah (1979-2001), the “Queen of Urban Pop.” She was born Aaliyah Dana Haughton in Brooklyn, New York, 43 years ago today. Though last August was the 20th anniversary of her tragic death in an airplane crash, Aaliyah’s final posthumous album, “Unstoppable,” will be released this month.
Aaliyah and Aliyah are feminine forms of Arabic Aali (‘￼li) and Ali (‘Al￼). In Arabic these are different names with slightly different pronunciations. The first vowel in Aali is longer and more stressed. Though they share the meaning “high, sublime,” Aali connotes loftiness and general excellence, while Ali usually refers more to high social status and spiritual eminence. Alia (‘Aly￼’) is still another Arabic female name meaning “sky, loftiness.”
“Aliyah,” a Hebrew word for “ascent” which in modern times means “immigration to Israel,” is also used as a name by Jewish parents in both Israel and the United States.
Despite these various origins, with their identical pronunciations all are seen as spelling variations of one name in English.
The Arabic names are common throughout the Islamic word because of ‘Al￼ ibn Ab￼ ￼￼lib (600-661), son-in-law of the prophet Muhammad and fourth “rightly guided caliph.” Shiites believe ‘Al￼’s descendants were Muhammad’s only true successors, but Sunni Muslims also revere his memory.
Though Aaliyah’s parents gave her and her brother Rashad Muslim first names, they were Roman Catholics. It’s common for Christian African Americans, especially in the Northeast, to give such names. Former U.S. Representative Floyd Flake of Brooklyn, New York, and his wife Elaine, both pastors in the African Methodist Episcopal church, named their children Aliya, Nailah, Rasheed and Hasan. About 30% of Africans brought as slaves to colonial America were Muslims, so using such names honors that ancestry.
Aaliyah, Aliyah and Aleah all leapt onto the top thousand baby name list in the United States in 1994, when Aaliyah’s first album was released. Alia followed in 1995, and Aliya in 1999.
Though the singer’s fame was the main factor in the boom, Alia had big jumps in 2000 and 2004, showing an effect of SyFy’s two miniseries based on Frank Herbert’s classic “Dune” novels. There Alia Atreides, younger sister of hero Paul, is born possessing the amazing superhuman powers of an adult Bene Gesserit, a religious order devoted to manipulating humanity toward their idea of enlightenment. 2021’s film “Dune” ended before Alia’s birth, but she’ll surely be a main character in the 2023 sequel.
Aaliyah rose to 64th in 2002 after Aaliyah’s death cemented her superstar fame. It then receded only to boom again after 2008, peaking at 36th in 2012. For African American parents, Aaliyah shows racial pride while fitting in with the sound of generally popular fashions like Olivia and Amelia.
Aaliyah dropped back to 65th in 2020, when Aliyah ranked 189th and Alia 572nd. With Aleah and Aliya added in, the combined total of 6,371 would have ranked 21st.
With almost all American Aaliyahs still under 27, few are yet famous, though Aaliyah Wilson (born 1998) just was signed by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. Actress Alia Shawkat (born 1989) played Maeby on “Arrested Development.” Soon there will be many more Aaliyahs, Aliyahs and Alias who are making a name for themselves.
