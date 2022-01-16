Cleveland Evans: Aaliyah's popularity rose with superstar singer's fame

‘Are You That Somebody?” “If Your Girl Only Knew.” “More Than A Woman.”

Those are a few hits by Aaliyah (1979-2001), the “Queen of Urban Pop.” She was born Aaliyah Dana Haughton in Brooklyn, New York, 43 years ago today. Though last August was the 20th anniversary of her tragic death in an airplane crash, Aaliyah’s final posthumous album, “Unstoppable,” will be released this month.

Aaliyah and Aliyah are feminine forms of Arabic Aali (‘￼li) and Ali (‘Al￼). In Arabic these are different names with slightly different pronunciations. The first vowel in Aali is longer and more stressed. Though they share the meaning “high, sublime,” Aali connotes loftiness and general excellence, while Ali usually refers more to high social status and spiritual eminence. Alia (‘Aly￼’) is still another Arabic female name meaning “sky, loftiness.”

“Aliyah,” a Hebrew word for “ascent” which in modern times means “immigration to Israel,” is also used as a name by Jewish parents in both Israel and the United States.

Despite these various origins, with their identical pronunciations all are seen as spelling variations of one name in English.