Cleveland Evans: Agatha's popularity is a mystery

Forty-six years after her death, Agatha still inspires books.
British author Agatha Christie (1890-1976) is the best-selling novelist of all time. Her 72 novels and 14 short-story collections have sold over two billion copies. “Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman,” a biography by historian Lucy Worsley, was released Sept. 8. Next week “Marple: Twelve New Mysteries,” where contemporary writers including Leigh Bardugo, Lucy Foley and Ruth Ware present stories about Christie’s sleuth Miss Marple, goes on sale.
Agatha’s the Latin form of Greek Agathe, from “agathos” (“good”). The original St. Agatha was a Christian martyred in Catania, Sicily, in the third century. A later legend claimed virgin Agatha was imprisoned in a brothel after refusing a Roman official’s advances. There her breasts were cut off, making her patron saint of breast cancer patients.
The first Agatha in England was wife of Edward the Exile (1016-1057). When Danish conqueror Cnut defeated King Edmund Ironside in 1016, Edmund’s infant son Edward was banished, first to Sweden and later to Ukraine. He helped another exile, Andrew of Hungary, regain his throne in 1046.
Edward married Agatha in Hungary. Her origin’s unclear. She might have been a German, Hungarian, Ukrainian, Polish or Bulgarian princess. When Edward was recalled in 1056 by King Edward the Confessor, Agatha brought her name to England.
Agatha’s husband died in 1057, leading to 1066’s Norman conquest. Agatha’s granddaughter Matilda married King Henry I in 1100, joining Norman and Anglo-Saxon royal lines.
Though her medieval namesakes were “Agatha” in official records, in everyday English they were called Agace. Agace disappeared in the 1500s. When the Victorian love of medieval names revived Agatha, the Latin form came into use.
Four hundred Agathas were found in the 1850 United States census. German and Slavic immigrants helped keep Agatha in use, though it never became popular. Agatha peaked at 396th in 1903, then declined until leaving the top thousand in 1946.
Though Christie’s fame kept the name well-known, Agatha remained very rare for babies. When Carol Burnett played Agatha Hannigan in the 1982 film musical “Annie”, Agatha rose 72% to 50 births for one year, Burnett’s own fame overcoming the image of her child-abusing character. The name then went on receding until 1996, when only 14 American Agathas arrived.
Avant-garde artists often first revive names with clunky nerdy images. In 2002, popular film “Minority Report” featured Samantha Morton as “precog” Agatha Lively. The character, Donna in the Philip K. Dick’s story, was renamed Agatha after Christie.
In 2014, “The Grand Budapest Hotel” featured beautiful baker Agatha (Saoirse Ronan). Since 2016, Ashley Jensen has portrayed scatterbrained detective Agatha Raisin in a British television show based on books by M. C. Beaton, regularly shown on PBS.
Agatha Harkness was an elderly witch created in 1970 by Marvel Comics. In January 2021, the character, played by Kathryn Hahn, was rebooted as younger and more beautiful in the Disney+ streaming “WandaVision.” The character’s theme song, “Agatha All Along,” went viral and won an Emmy. A spinoff series titled “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” will premiere in 2023.
Agatha Harkness is surely the reason why newborn Agathas surged 60% in 2021. The 136 born that year were the most since 1926. If the Hollywood feedback loop keeps up this pace, a granddaughter named Agatha will be in many Gen-Xers’ future.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.