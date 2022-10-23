 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland Evans: Alfred not as 'weird' as some may think

Daniel Radcliffe, "Weird Al" Yankovic (copy)

Daniel Radcliffe, left, and “Weird Al” Yankovic. Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which will be released on Roku.

 CHRIS PIZZELLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

In January, it was announced that the Harry Potter actor will play the singer who is known for his humorous songs and parodies in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' which has been written by Yankovic and the film's director Eric Appel.

Weird entered the world 63 years ago.

Alfred “Weird Al” Yankovic, whose comic parodies of other artists’ songs have won him five Grammys, was born Oct. 23, 1959. On Nov. 4, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a film parodying biopics scripted by Yankovic and Eric Appel will premiere on Roku. Daniel Radcliffe plays “Weird Al.”

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

Alfred’s the modern form of Old English Ælfræd, “elf counsel.” The original famous Alfred (848-899) became King of the West Saxons in 871. His victory over Viking invaders in 878 prevented their conquering all of England. In 886, Alfred reclaimed London from the Vikings and proclaimed himself “King of the English.”

Alfred was an enlightened ruler concerned about his subjects’ welfare. He promoted educating children in their native language, having many Latin works translated into English.

Though Alfred was a pious medieval Catholic, his promotion of English education made him a favorite of 16th-century Protestant historians, who dubbed him “Alfred the Great.”

After Normans conquered England in 1066, their French pronunciations changed Alfred to Alvery and Avery, versions used by some English families until around 1800. Then, the Victorian love of medieval names revived the form Alfred.

Alfred soon crossed the Channel to Europe, where it was accepted as an updated version of Altfrid (“noble peace”), name of a sainted 9th century German bishop. By 1850, Alfred was used in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Poland and Scandinavia.

World famous Alfreds include Sweden’s Nobel (1833-1896), inventor of dynamite whose will funded the Nobel Prizes; France’s Binet (1857-1911), developer of the first IQ test; and Austria’s Adler (1870-1937), psychiatrist who described the “inferiority complex.”

Alfred was among the top 15 names in England between 1850 and 1900, partly because of Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1800-1892), Poet Laureate from 1850 until his death. “‘Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all” is one of his famous lines.

Alfred wasn’t quite as common in America. The 1850 U.S. census includes 39,789 Alfreds, compared with 85,129 in Britain, when total populations were about equal.

In 1880, when Social Security’s baby name data starts, Alfred ranked 35th. It had fallen to 45th in 1927, and then jumped to 33rd in 1928, its highest American rank, when Alfred E. “Al” Smith was Democratic nominee for president.

After Smith lost to Herbert Hoover, Alfred’s decline accelerated. It fell to 100th in 1951 and 583rd in 2001, bottoming out at 961st in 2013.

British-born film director Hitchcock (1899-1980) and sexual behavior expert Kinsey (1894-1956) keep Alfred well-known. Alfreds with famous “firsts” include Johnson (1846-1927), who, in 1876, was first to cross the Atlantic single-handedly; Jones (1900-1989), creator of Wall Street’s first “hedge fund”; and science fiction writer Bester (1913-1987), whose “The Demolished Man” won the first Hugo Award in 1953.

Fiction’s most famous Alfred may be Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s butler, created in a 1943 comic book. Sean Pertwee played him in Fox’s “Gotham” (2014-2019). Since 2019, Jack Bannon’s starred in “Pennyworth” on Epix. There were jumps in newborn Alfreds in both 2014 and 2019, when those shows began.

Alfred’s booming for boys in Scandinavia, in 2020 landing in Denmark and Sweden’s top 10. Since 2019, Alfred’s back in England’s top 100. It’s a good bet Alfred won’t be a “weird” baby name in the U.S. by the time Yankovic turns 83.

