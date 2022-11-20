Cleveland Evans: Amber still a somewhat rare jewel among first names

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amber and Lacey hit bookstores again on Tuesday.

Last year, Omaha-raised comedian Amber Ruffin and sister Lacey Lamar’s “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey”, a humorous look at the serious subject of racism, was a bestseller. November 22 their sequel, “The World Record Book of Racist Stories”, goes on sale.

Amber is a fossilized tree resin, usually brownish-yellow, used as a gemstone since the Stone Age. The word comes from Arabic “’anbar”, originally meaning “ambergris”, a substance secreted by sperm whales used in perfumes. Both ambergris and amber are commonly found along the shores of the Baltic Sea.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

In the early 19th century parents, inspired by flower names like Lily and Violet, started naming daughters after gems like Ruby, Pearl and Opal.

Unlike flower names, at first gem names like Pearl, Garnet and Beryl were also given to boys. In the 1850 census, there were 29 male and 16 female Ambers. Some male Ambers were probably inspired by the rare surname Amber, itself perhaps a form of Ambler (“enameller”).

People are also reading…

The oldest two women Ambers in 1850 were free Black women. Amber Whorton, age 90, lived with husband, Wellcome, also 90, in Cherokee County, Alabama. New Jersey-born Amber Harris, 57, lived with 25-year-old waiter Charles Harris in New York City.

As neither of these women appear in the 1860 census, it’s possible their names are mistakes. The oldest example in multiple censuses, Amber Read of Swanzey, New Hampshire, was born in 1821.

Though by 1880, Amber became primarily female, it stayed rare and vanished from the top 1,000 in 1917. It was revived by Kathleen Winsor’s 1944 novel “Forever Amber”.

Winsor’s Amber St. Clare is born out of wedlock in England in 1644. Her dying mother names her after the color of her father’s eyes. (That’s an anachronism, as “amber” wasn’t a color term until 1735.) The adult Amber makes her living seducing wealthy men, finally having a son by King Charles II.

“Forever Amber” was a huge bestseller. The 1947 film starring Linda Darnell was a box office smash. Though it’s clear the name returned to the top 1,000 because of it, the racy sexual escapades of gold-digger Amber meant only the boldest parents named daughters after her.

Amber ranked below 800 until 1958. It then boomed as people forgot the risqué character and discovered it as a perfect “different but not too different” blend of Amanda and Jennifer. Amber became a top 50 name in 1976, peaking at 13th in 1986 when 16,952 girls received it.

T MOBILE SIDEKICK 3 PARTY

Actress Amber Tamblyn in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2006.

Many of today’s Ambers grew up reading Paula Danziger’s “Amber Brown” books, starting with “Amber Brown Is Not A Crayon” in 1994. Amber is 9 years old, making her one fictional character whose name fit her age perfectly. An “Amber Brown” TV series premiered July 29 on Apple TV+. Alas, Amber’s less typical for a 9-year-old today, ranking only 284th in 2013 and 534th in 2021.

Actress Tamblyn (born 1983) and Olympic gold medal skeet shooter English (1989) are famous real-life Ambers. Amber Ruffin (1979) is also a celebrity, writing for and featured on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and since September 2020, starring in “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. She’s surely now who many Americans think of when they hear “Amber,” the latest jewel of the entertainers Omaha has given to the world.

