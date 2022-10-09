Cleveland Evans: Annika's origins a mystery, popularity is not

Happy birthday to the queen of professional golf!
Annika Sörenstam, who despite retiring in 2008 still holds the record for winning the most international tournaments, was born in Sweden 52 years ago today. She also holds the LPGA earnings record, more than $22 million. Since 2006 she’s been both an American and Swedish citizen.
On Oct. 16 PBS’s “Masterpiece” premieres “Annika,” a crime series where Nicola Walker plays a Scottish detective of Norwegian ancestry.
Annika’s a Swedish pet form of Anna (from Hebrew “favor, grace”). Swedes derived it from Dutch and northern German “Anneke” around 1450. By 1850, Annika was common in western and southern Sweden. In the 20th century Annika was exported back to Germany.
In the United States Annika’s popularity is clearly due to Sörenstam. In 1995, when she won her first U.S. Women’s Open, Annika first entered America’s top thousand baby names. In 2003, when Sörenstam won the LPGA championship and Women’s British Open to complete a Career Grand Slam, Annika peaked at 285th with 1,089 born. Though in 2021 Annika fell to 861st, Sörenstam can probably add “woman athlete with biggest impact on American baby names” to her other titles.
The name’s full story is more complex. Back in 1870, the U.S. Census recorded 12 Annikas. One was a Swedish immigrant in Minnesota. The others were Black women in the South, including four in Sumter County, South Carolina.
Newly freed slaves didn’t get the name from Sweden. All but one couldn’t read or write, so they weren’t spelling Annika for the census taker. In later censuses, the same women’s names often are Annaca, Anarca, Aneca, etc.
It’s a mystery where this came from. Perhaps it’s short for Angelica, or blends Anna and Monica. There’s a slight chance it’s African. Annika Colley, at 60 the oldest 1870 example, was living with John Colley, age 85, who’d been born in Africa.
Anika’s a modern African American name, pronounced “uh-NEE-kuh,” that first made the top thousand in 1972, peaking at 478th in 2004. The best known example, actress Anika Noni Rose (born 1972), voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” (2009).
Some websites about Rose claim Anika is Swahili for “goodness.” That’s incorrect. Wema, heri, and uzuri are Swahili for “goodness.” In Swahili “anika” means “put out to dry,” as in laundry on a clothesline. Other sites claim Anika is Nigerian from either Hausa “sweet-faced” or Yoruba “goodness,” the two largest ethnic groups there, but that’s also wrong.
There are a few Nigerians who have Anika as a last name. They’re Igbo, Nigeria’s third largest ethnicity.
The modern Anika’s probably just a new creation similar to Shanika and Tanika, though there’s an outside chance an Igbo or other West African name influenced it, as well as 1870s Annikas.
Annika has another pronunciation problem. My friend Annika Lewis of Bellevue was born in Germany to American parents in 1992. Her mother first heard the name when a German coworker’s niece received it.
Many English speakers pronounce Annika’s first syllable like Ann, instead of rhyming with “swan” as in Swedish and German. Annika Lewis frequently tells people “like Monica without the M” to get her desired pronunciation.
Annika Sörenstam of course rhymes with Monica. Alas, the new PBS show uses “Ann,” so Annika Lewis will have to correct more people in the future.
