Cleveland Evans: Are you reading 'What happened to Lacey'?

Perhaps because of its accidental similarity to “lace,” a few girls got the name. Because it’s difficult to tell Lacy and Lucy apart in old handwriting, it’s hard to tell who the first female Lacey was. Lacie Benward (born 1796), who lived in Hancock County West Virginia in 1850, is one early example.

Lacey stayed rare for girls until 1974, when Garry Trudeau introduced character Lacey Davenport in comic strip “Doonesbury.” This incorruptible moderate Republican congresswoman was Trudeau’s idea of the perfect public servant.

Lacey jumped onto the girls’ list at 565th in 1975, with Lacy debuting at 709th. As a “different but not too different” alternative for Stacy and Tracy, it boomed. Lacy peaked at 243rd in 1983 and Lacey at 116th in 1984, helped by crime drama “Cagney & Lacey” (1982-1988) and the fame of country singer Lacy J. Dalton (born as Jill Byrem in 1946).

The name was disappearing when the story of pregnant murder victim Laci Peterson (1975-2002) suddenly dominated cable news in January 2003. Laci exploded 768% to rank 438th in 2003, with Lacie, Lacy and Lacey all surging, the last to 371st. This is a prime example of how even tragic news can inspire some parents to use a name.