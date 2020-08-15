Cleveland Evans: Atticus was a relic of antiquity until 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

On Sunday, Atticus fights horrors human and supernatural.
HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” premieres Aug. 16. Based on a novel by Matt Ruff, it stars Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, an African American man searching 1950s America for his missing father. Atticus confronts both paranormal monsters and “Jim Crow” racists, the latter often more evil than the former.
Atticus is Latin for “from Attica,” the region of Greece containing Athens. Ancient Romans who admired Greek culture adopted Atticus as part of their own names.
Every year, Roman citizens elected two consuls to lead the Republic. Punic War hero Aulus Manlius Torquatus Atticus was consul in 244 and 241 B.C.
Titus Pomponius Atticus (110-32 B.C.) was a Roman banker so fond of Greek philosophy that he moved to Athens. Letters between Atticus and famous orator Cicero are still read today.
Vestinus Atticus, a Roman senator under Emperor Nero, was forced to commit suicide in 65 A.D. so that Nero could make Atticus’ widow, Messalina, his third wife.
Claudius Atticus (65-150) was a wealthy Athenian who purchased a seat in Rome’s Senate. His son Herodes Atticus (101-177) donated stadiums and theaters to Athens and other cities.
As a child, Herodes Atticus’ son Atticus Bradua (145-209) found reading difficult — one of history’s first examples of dyslexia. To remedy this, his father bought 24 slave boys, giving each a name starting with a different letter of the Greek alphabet. Atticus Bradua later became a Roman consul himself.
Atticus wasn’t given to modern babies until the 19th century Classical Revival, when Americans who venerated Greek and Roman republican traditions named towns Athens and Syracuse and children Horace and Minerva. The first Atticus in the census was Atticus Sidall (1797-1858), a Virginia-born Quaker, head of a Wayne County, Indiana, household in 1820.
The 1850 census found 28 men named Atticus, eight born in South Carolina and four in Virginia. The name stayed rare and somewhat Southern. In the 1940 census, 14 of the 120 Atticuses lived in Alabama.
The most famous Atticus is fictional Alabamian Atticus Finch, hero of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Child narrator Scout tells how her principled lawyer father, Atticus, defended a Black man falsely accused of rape in the 1930s. His children are bullied, and he ultimately loses the case. Gregory Peck won 1962’s best actor Oscar for playing Atticus in the film.
In 1960, Atticus was too unusual to appeal to new parents. But “Mockingbird” quickly became a favorite assignment in high school English, and some who read the book as teenagers were inspired to later give it to sons.
Atticus first appeared on Social Security’s yearly baby names list in 1969, when seven arrived. It began increasing in the 1990s, helped when actor Daniel Baldwin gave it to his son in 1996.
Atticus first made the top thousand in 2004. Child actor Atticus Shaffer (born 1998) boosted it by playing Brick on “The Middle” (2009-18). In 2018, more than a thousand Atticuses were born, ranking the name 326th.
At this point, Atticus mostly appeals to college-educated parents more influenced by Atticus Finch’s image than fashionable sounds. However, “Grey’s Anatomy” introduced Dr. Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack) in 2018, and Atticuses now regularly turn up in video games, novels and films. They and Atticus Freeman will surely soon inspire more namesakes.
