Remember Barbara, younger daughter on “One Day at a Time” (1975-1984)? Or Melanie, the middle-aged divorcee in “Hot in Cleveland” (2010-2015)?

Valerie Bertinelli, who played both of those sitcom characters, turns 63 today.

Valérie is the French form of Valeria, itself the feminine of Valerius, an ancient Roman family name from Latin “valere” (to be strong). The Valerius family had many famous members, including first century historian Valerius Maximus and second century Parthian War hero Valerius Maximianus.

St. Valeria of Milan was a first-century Italian martyr. More famous in France was completely legendary St. Valérie of Limoges, who was beheaded for being a Christian. She then miraculously carried her severed head to her bishop, St. Martial. Depictions of Valérie giving her head to Martial were frequent in medieval French art.

Valerie wasn’t a popular saint in medieval England. The name barely existed there until 19th century novelists used it for romantic characters. One of the first examples was “Valerie” (1848), the last book by bestselling English writer Frederick Marryat (1792-1848). French heroine Valerie escapes an abusive mother by becoming servant to a rich English lady, eventually marrying the Count de Chavannes.

American author Christian Reid (pen name of Frances Tiernan) published “Valerie Aylmer” in 1870. Valerie, a Louisiana-born belle of French descent, endures heartbreak when her beloved Maurice goes to Mexico to fight for Emperor Maximilian.

Like Reid’s heroine, many 19th century American Valeries had French connections. A third of the 210 Valeries in the 1880 census were born in either Louisiana or Canada.

Valerie slowly increased in popularity after 1900, getting a boost in 1935 when English actress Valerie Hobson (1917-1998) starred opposite Boris Karloff in “Bride of Frankenstein.”

In 1948, two years after the baby boom began, Valerie’s own boom started. At its 1959 peak, one of every 280 girls was named Valerie.

Though Valerie dropped after 1964, between 1973 and 1985 it plateaued at 0.2% of births. This was partly because of Valerie Harper (1939-2019), famous as neurotic Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977) and “Rhoda” (1974-1978). Harper was named Valerie because her father saw British tennis star Valerie Scott (1918-2001) win a match the day she was born.

Valerie Perrine (born 1943), nominated for an Oscar for “Lenny” in 1974, and Bertinelli as witty teen tomboy Barbara also helped the name.

Valerie dropped steeply between 1985 and 1990, and then surprisingly plateaued again at about one birth per thousand. As names in general have become more varied, it’s even inched up in rank, rising from 176th in 2014 to 153rd in 2021.

Valerie may be maintaining use better than other baby boom names because of its “V”. That consonant is found in many of today’s popular girl’s names, including Olivia, Ava, Evelyn, Nova, Violet, Ivy, Everly and Vivian.

Hollywood continues to have some effect. There was a small spike in baby Valeries when Lisa Kudrow starred as Valerie Cherish in HBO’s fake “reality” show “Comeback” (2005).

Accomplished Valeries today include runner Brisco-Hooks (1960), winner of three gold medals at the 1984 Olympics; former CIA officer and spy novelist Plame (1963); and Simpson (1946), who with husband Nickolas Ashford wrote many hit songs including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (1966) and “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” (1970), Diana Ross’s debut solo single. They’re among the Valeries keeping the name strong today.