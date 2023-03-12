Will Brendan win an Oscar tonight?
Brendan Fraser (born 1968) is nominated for Best Actor for portraying a morbidly obese man in “The Whale.” He’s already won top prizes from the Screen Actors Guild and Critics’ Choice Awards.
Irish actor Brendan Gleeson (born 1955) is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” where his character cuts off the fingers of his left hand to spite his former best friend.
The Welsh word breenhin, meaning “prince,” was turned into the name Brénainn in ancient Ireland. Monks writing in Latin made this “Brendanus.” That led to the modern Irish Gaelic Breandán and English Brendan.
Seventeen medieval Irish saints were called Brénainn. The most famous, St. Brendan of Clonfert (484-577), is called “Brendan the Navigator.” Three centuries after his death, “The Voyage of St. Brendan the Abbot” appeared, claiming Brendan and 16 monks discovered a blessed forested island full of songbirds where the sun never set.
If St. Brendan’s Isle wasn’t completely imaginary, it was probably based on sightings of Atlantic islands like Madeira. However, since 1900, the theory that Brendan reached the Americas centuries before Columbus has been popular. Many songs, poems and novels are based on that speculation.
Despite that, Brendan vanished as a given name when Ireland’s British overlords prohibited most Gaelic names in official records. It was revived by Irish nationalists in the late 19th century.
The first Brendan in the United States census was an Irish-born monk at Indiana’s University of Notre Dame in 1870. He probably adopted the name after taking vows.
The oldest Brendan in the 1880 census, 36-year-old Canadian-born Brendan Letourneau of West Waterville, Maine, was probably an example of the 19th-century French Canadian fashion of searching the saints’ calendar for obscure baby names.
The first American-born example, 9-year-old Brendan Merrigan, lived with Irish immigrant parents Patrick and Mary in New York City in 1880.
Brendan stayed rare, only entering the top 1,000 names in the United States in 1936. The fame of Irish poet and activist Brendan Behan (1923-1964) brought it to the attention of Irish-American parents, who began using it regularly around 1950. In 1966, when Behan’s “Confessions of an Irish Rebel” was published, Brendan finally cracked the top 500.
Brendan was helped by its similarity to the booming Brandon, an unrelated English surname with which Brendan’s often confused. This helped inspire alternative spellings Brendon and Brenden, which entered the top thousand in 1967 and 1968.
Fraser’s fame gave Brendan its final push upwards. His first box office hit, “George of the Jungle” (1997) propelled Brendan into the top 100 names.
Brendan peaked at 96th in 1999 — seven years after Brandon’s high point — when the first of Fraser’s popular “Mummy” films premiered. If Brendon and Brenden were added, it would have been 68th.
Other well-known Brendans include Anheuser-Busch CEO Whitworth (born 1976), Olympic medalist breaststroker Hansen (1981), and Yates (1990), frontman of Grammy-nominated band Turnstile (which will be one of the headliners of this year’s Maha music festival at Aksarben Village). African American novelist Brendan Slocumb’s debut “The Violin Conspiracy” was on many “best of the year lists.”
Singer Brendon Urie (1990) and New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (1997) showcase alternative spellings.
Brendan’s popularity has plummeted recently. It only ranked 761st in 2021. Still, thousands of Brendans born in the 1980s and 1990s will navigate the world for years to come.
