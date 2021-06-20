Cleveland Evans: Brian boomed in the early '70s

Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Brian Wilson, who — with Mike Love — wrote those songs for The Beach Boys in the 1960s, turns 79 today .
Brian is the Irish form of ancient Celtic Brigonos, probably meaning “high, noble.” Irish king Brian Boru’s forces defeated the Vikings of Dublin at the Battle of Clontarf in 1014. Though Brian died in battle, he became the hero of Ireland’s struggle against foreign domination.
In the 10th century, Norse kings of Dublin also ruled York in northern England. They adopted Brian from the Irish and took it to York. Celtic-speaking knights from Brittany came to southern England with Norman invaders in 1066, introducing the name there. Though Brian died out as a first name in England outside of Yorkshire, it lasted long enough to establish Bryan as a common English surname.
The English rulers of Ireland suppressed the name, and the Irish turned to Barney and Bernard as substitutes. A few Irish immigrants went back to Brian after arriving in America. The 1850 census found 855 Bryans and 264 Brians, with 30% of the Bryans and 57% of the Brians born in Ireland.
Many Bryans had no direct Irish connection, being part of the general fashion for turning surnames into given names. Bryan boomed as a first name when Nebraska’s William Jennings Bryan (1860-1925) became the Democratic nominee for president in 1896, shooting up 330% in one year to rank 157th. The name peaked again in 1900 and 1908 during Bryan’s other presidential runs.
Brian first entered the top thousand names list in 1925. The film “The Re-Creation of Brian Kent” was surely responsible. Based on a bestseller by Harold Bell Wright, its plot has Brian, a bank clerk who steals money at his job, redeemed by the elderly schoolteacher whose family pulls him from the river after he attempts suicide.
Brian passed Bryan in 1933, helped by Irish Americans rediscovering it. In the early 1960s, it plateaued at 20th for several years. It looked like Brian was about to decline, but instead it surged into the top 10 in 1967.
Why? Actor Brian Keith (1921-1997) became famous in 1966 as the star of hit sitcom “Family Affair.” That he was a major influence is shown by “Brian Keith” being a popular first and middle name combination for the next 20 years.
Then in 1971, “Brian’s Song”, about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo (1943-1970) and his tragic death from cancer, became one of the most beloved made for television films of all time. Combining Brian and Bryan, 43,363 boys were blessed with the name in 1972, ranking it fifth. Brian stayed in the top 10 until 1980.
Since it’s a top Gen-X name, well-known Brians abound. Many, like NFL Hall of famers Dawkins (born 1973) and Urlacher (1978), are athletes. Today’s best known Brian, however, may be the cartoon talking dog on “Family Guy.”
All spellings combined ranked only 137th in 2020. Still, Brian’s good vibrations will last for a while.
