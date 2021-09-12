Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name

Cedric is entertaining at the Emmys next week.

Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. Born Cedric Kyles in 1964, the actor and comedian has appeared in at least 39 films, including “Barbershop” (2002) and “First Reformed” (2017). He now stars as Calvin Butler in sitcom “The Neighborhood” and hosts “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” on CBS.

The name Cedric first appears in Sir Walter Scott’s 1819 historical novel “Ivanhoe,” set in 1194. There Cedric the Saxon, Ivanhoe’s father, is one of the few Anglo-Saxon nobles in an England dominated by Norman rulers.

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. Cerdic is probably a Saxonized form of Celtic Caratacos, whose first syllable meant “love.” Scott probably just misremembered Cerdic when he named his character Cedric.