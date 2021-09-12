Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name

Cedric is entertaining at the Emmys next week.
Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. Born Cedric Kyles in 1964, the actor and comedian has appeared in at least 39 films, including “Barbershop” (2002) and “First Reformed” (2017). He now stars as Calvin Butler in sitcom “The Neighborhood” and hosts “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” on CBS.
The name Cedric first appears in Sir Walter Scott’s 1819 historical novel “Ivanhoe,” set in 1194. There Cedric the Saxon, Ivanhoe’s father, is one of the few Anglo-Saxon nobles in an England dominated by Norman rulers.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. Cerdic is probably a Saxonized form of Celtic Caratacos, whose first syllable meant “love.” Scott probably just misremembered Cerdic when he named his character Cedric.
“Ivanhoe,” which helped inspire the Victorian love of medieval chivalry, was a bestseller for years. Cedric was then so exotic that only a few parents used it. The first example in the 1850 U.S. Census, Cedric Clifford, was a 28-year-old carpenter living with his widowed mother, Lydia, in Lynn, Massachusetts. Cedric’s younger brothers were Luriottis, Trajan and Volozan, so Lydia and her late husband, Benjamin, were on the lookout for unusual names.
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s 1886 “Little Lord Fauntleroy” fully established the name. There impoverished young Cedric Errol, living in New York with his widowed American mother, learns that he’s inherited the title Lord Fauntleroy and is the heir of his incredibly rich English grandfather, the Earl of Dorincourt. Cedric’s goodness turns the Scrooge-like earl into a compassionate philanthropist.
“Fauntleroy” made Burnett incredibly wealthy herself. Fauntleroy suits and candy were sold, an early example of tie-in merchandise. Cedric’s story became a silent film in 1914, and the 1936 version starring Freddie Bartholomew was a box-office smash.
Though “Fauntleroy” established Cedric as a regularly used name, it also gave it an effete British upper-class image. This was reinforced in many Hollywood films by English actor Sir Cedric Hardwicke (1893-1964).
That was an image most Americans avoided but which appealed to Black parents looking for names to inspire sons to see themselves as anyone’s equal. Reginald, Percy and Nigel had similar images in the U.S. About 1950, all became popular with African Americans.
Cedric peaked on Social Security’s baby name list in 1974 at 239th. Since 1990, it’s been going out of fashion with Black Americans, falling to 969th in 2020.
Meanwhile, Cédric became a top-10 name in France in the 1980s. Unknown there before 1960, it was taken up by the French in the 1970s as a “different but not too different” shift from Éric and Frédéric.
Famous French tennis star Cédric Pioline (born 1969) helped spread the name to Germany, Spain and Portugal in the 1990s. Footballer Cédric Soares, born 1991, who plays for both London’s Arsenal club and Portugal’s national team, usually is called just Cédric, like other Latin one-name soccer stars. Today, he’s one of Europe’s best-known athletes.
American athletic Cedrics include basketball stars Maxwell (born 1955) and Ceballas (1969) and NFL running back Smith (1968). Former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond (1973) is now President Joe Biden’s director of the Office of Public Engagement. For a name originally created as a spelling error, Cedric’s had a remarkable career.