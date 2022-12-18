 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleveland Evans: Christina 'anointed' in 'beauty' for centuries

  • 0

Happy birthday to the “Voice of a Generation”!

That nickname’s been bestowed on Christina Aguilera, born in New York on Dec. 18, 1980. Her 1999 debut album won her a “Best New Artist” Grammy. Aguilera’s sold more than 90 million records worldwide. A new video of her 2002 hit “Beautiful”, with its empowering lyric “We are beautiful no matter what they say” came out in October.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

Christina is a short form of Christiana, the feminine form of Christian. The word derives from Greek “christos” (“anointed”), a translation of Hebrew “messiah”.

St. Christina of Bolsena (77 miles northwest of Rome) was a probably legendary third-century virgin martyr. Said to have been locked inside an idol-filled room to force her to become a pagan priestess, Christina smashed the idols after being taught about Christianity by visiting angels. She was tortured for years before being beheaded.

People are also reading…

The name was reinforced by St. Christina the Astonishing (1150-1224), a Belgian peasant thought to have died from a seizure at age 21, who revived at her own funeral. She described visions of heaven and hell and lived the rest of her life in self-imposed poverty to help release souls from purgatory.

In England, St. Christina of Markyate (1097-1161) persuaded a bishop to annul the marriage she’d been forced into. She founded a convent, and embroidered sandals for Adrian IV (1100-1159), the only Englishman to become Pope.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

All these helped Christina become the 13th most common name for English women in 1379. It was especially popular in southern England, perhaps because Markyate is only 37 miles north of London.

Christina became rare in England by 1600. It stayed common in Scotland, perhaps because of Christina of the Isles (1290-1318), a Scottish noblewoman who supported Robert the Bruce’s successful fight to reclaim Scotland’s independence from English King Edward I.

In Britain’s 1851 census, there were 1,304 Christinas in England and 18,726 in Scotland, though Scotland’s total population was less than a sixth of England’s.

The 1850 United States census found 10,774 Christinas. In America, German immigrants promoted the name. 25.9% of 1850’s Christinas were German-born, compared with 2.5% of the total population.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly data starts, Christina ranked 187th. The French form Christine was already more common, at 153rd. Christina steadily fell, bottoming out at 418th in 1939.

Christina then rose, partly as Americans of German, Scandinavian and Italian descent began to bring back names from their ancestry. In the 1970s, as parents tired of Christine but still wanted a feminine counterpart for then hugely popular Christopher, Christina boomed. It reached 12th in 1975. With spellings Cristina and Kristina added, it would have been 8th.

Christina stayed in the top 20 until 1988. In 1985, it again ranked 12th, perhaps because of the huge celebrity of Greek shipping heiress Christina Onassis (1950-1988).

Famous Christinas besides Aguilera include actresses Applegate (born 1971) and Ricci (1980). Chef Christina Machamer (1982) took first place on “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2008, with Christina Wilson (1979) doing the same in 2012. HGTV star Hall (1983), critic of feminism Hoff Sommers (1956) and Brown University President Paxson (1960) add to Christina’s fame.

With most Christinas now middle-aged, the name’s falling away rapidly, ranking only 629th for babies in 2021. But surely Aguilera’s fame will keep it “Beautiful” for years to come.

What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look

Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Danielle's popularity is written in history

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.

Cleveland Evans: Liam, Olivia top US baby name lists in 2021
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Liam, Olivia top US baby name lists in 2021

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.

Cleveland Evans: Spencer and All-American name

  • Updated
  • 0

Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.

Cleveland Evans: For men and women, Brett historically a 'maverick' name
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: For men and women, Brett historically a 'maverick' name

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.

Cleveland Evans: Television fueled the Meredith comeback
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Television fueled the Meredith comeback

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.

Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.

Cleveland Evans: Are you reading 'What happened to Lacey'?
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Are you reading 'What happened to Lacey'?

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.

Cleveland Evans: The romantic — and rebellious — history of Guy
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: The romantic — and rebellious — history of Guy

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.

Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.

Cleveland Evans: With t or without, Margo royally underappreciated
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: With t or without, Margo royally underappreciated

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.

Cleveland Evans: History of name Simon not as simple as it seems
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: History of name Simon not as simple as it seems

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.

Cleveland Evans: Brian boomed in the early '70s
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Brian boomed in the early '70s

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?

Cleveland Evans: How big a splash will Melanie make?

Cleveland Evans: How big a splash will Melanie make?

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name. 

Cleveland Evans: Among Boomers, there are plenty of Andrews
Arts and Theatre

Cleveland Evans: Among Boomers, there are plenty of Andrews

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?

Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.

Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers. 

Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.

Evans: Beatles song accelerates Michelle's boom

Evans: Beatles song accelerates Michelle's boom

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?

Evans: Country singing sensation momentarily revives Garth's popularity

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…

Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans
Entertainment

Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.

Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet
Entertainment

Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.

Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman
Entertainment

Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.

Evans: Jack's reach has stretched from nursery rhymes to literary heroes
Entertainment

Evans: Jack's reach has stretched from nursery rhymes to literary heroes

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.

Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?
Entertainment

Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.

+3 
Christina Applegate (copy)

Christina Applegate
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

Personal issues between 3 men led to shooting outside Amazon

Personal issues between 3 men led to shooting outside Amazon

Authorities say personal issues between three men led to a deadly shooting outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona. Chandler police say a man with a gun shot and critically wounded an unarmed Amazon contract worker Wednesday morning before another worker shot the suspect in the station’s parking lot. Police say 29-year-old Jacob Murphy died at the scene but it’s still unclear if he was fatally shot or took his own life. They say Murphy was not an Amazon employee or contractor and his relationship with the wounded worker remains unclear. Police didn't immediately disclose the personal issues between the three men but say it was unrelated to Amazon.

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert