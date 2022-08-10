Cleveland Evans: Danielle's popularity is written in history

Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.

Author Danielle Steel was born Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel 75 years ago today. Her fourth novel, “The Promise,” was a 1978 bestseller, as have been most of her books. According to Wikipedia’s bestselling fiction authors list, only William Shakespeare, Agatha Christie and Barbara Cartland are ahead of her.

Steel’s 140th adult novel, “The Challenge,” will be released Tuesday. When children’s books and nonfiction books are added, she’s published at least 190 works.

Danielle is a French feminine form of Daniel, name of the Old Testament prophet, derived from Hebrew Daniyyel, “God is my judge.” Very few 18th century examples exist, and Danielle was extremely rare in France itself until around 1900, when it slowly began to increase in popularity.

In 1917, shortly after Danielle began rising, French army physician Jean Darrieux and his wife Marie-Louise chose it for their daughter. Danielle Darrieux earned her first movie role in 1931. She became a huge star in France with 1936’s “Mayerling,” playing Austrian Baroness Marie Vetsera, killed by her lover Archduke Rudolph (Charles Boyer) before his suicide.

Though Darrieux made a few Hollywood movies, she preferred working in France and did so during the Nazi occupation. Though some criticized her for this, most French fans forgave her. Her fame contributed to Danielle becoming the No. 1 name for baby girls in France between 1944 and 1947.

Darrieux’s career long outlasted the popularity of her name; she continued starring in French films and television until 2010, dying at age 100 in 2017.

Since the name barely existed in France before 1900, it’s no surprise Danielle doesn’t permanently show up in the United States census until 1910. The first sure example is Danielle Bourdeaudhui of Rhode Island, born 1904, whose parents were French immigrants. The first census Danielle with American-born parents, Danielle Underriner of St. Louis, Missouri, was born in 1916.

Danielle initially made the top thousand list for American baby names in 1938, the year Darrieux made her first American film, “The Rage of Paris,” opposite Douglas Fairbanks Jr. The name boomed in the 1960s, while Daniel was doing the same for boys.

Danielle rose to 31st in 1978, the year Steel became famous. Despite that, and child actress Danielle Brisebois (born 1969) playing Stephanie on “All in the Family” and “Archie Bunker’s Place” from 1978 to 1983, Danielle plateaued for several years.

Then in October 1983 baby Danielle was born to popular character Betsy on “As The World Turns.” In typical soap opera fashion, Danielle’s last name was Montgomery until it was discovered a year later her father was Steve Andropoulos, Betsy’s true love.

Fictional babies often inspire real baby names, and Danielle topped out at 14th in 1987, just two years after Daniel peaked at fifth for boys.

Since Danielle is common among millennial and later Gen X women, Steel’s no longer the only famous Danielle. Danielle Trussoni (born 1973) is also a best-selling novelist, and short story writer Danielle Evans (1983) won the Joyce Carol Oates Literary Prize in 2021.

Actress Danielle Fishel (1981) was Topanga on “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000). Danielle Scott-Arruda (1972) played on the USA Olympic volleyball team a record five times between 1996 and 2012. Other Danielles will surely be famous by the time Steel publishes her 200th book.