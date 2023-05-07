Do you watch Ralphie ask The Old Man for an air rifle every December?

Darren McGavin (1922-2006), who starred as Ralphie’s dad in “A Christmas Story” (1983), was born 101 years ago today.

Darren’s origin as a first name is hard to track down. In Ireland, Darren is a rare variant of surname Darragh, Gaelic for “like an oak; steadfast.” A few Irishmen surnamed Darren came to America, but it stayed very rare.

The last name Darrin is slightly more common. A Darrin family from upstate New York are descendants of Ephraim Darwin, born in Connecticut in 1646. Darwin’s an English surname, either from Old English Deorwine (“dear friend”) or the river Derwent (“oak forest stream”).

These rare names don’t seem to have inspired the first name. Instead, Zane Grey did by creating Daren Lane, hero of his 1922 novel “The Day of the Beast.”

Unlike most of Grey’s works, “Beast” isn’t a Western. Daren is a soldier returning from World War I who is disturbed by Jazz Age immorality. Perhaps Grey created “Daren” from “daring.” Daren’s often addressed as “Dare.”

Though modern readers find Daren prudish and prejudiced, fans named sons after him. Middle names were rarely recorded in the census, but 10 examples of combination “Daren Lane” are found from 1930 onwards, showing the book’s impact.

The first year, at least five Darens were born was 1932. Alternate spelling Darren followed in 1936. Both stayed rare. In 1949, 12 Darens and five Darrens were born.

At birth, Darren McGavin was William Richardson. He took up acting after being a Hollywood set painter. Around 1946, he moved to New York to further his career. McGavin never wrote memoirs, and no full biography has appeared, so why he chose “Darren McGavin” as his stage name is a mystery. He did this before July 7, 1950, when the census found him living in Manhattan.

In June 1951, McGavin became star of “Casey, Crime Photographer” on CBS. Newborn Darrens more than tripled in 1952. The name made the top thousand for the first time, and Darren became the most common spelling.

Darren skyrocketed while McGavin starred on “Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer” (1958-1959) and “Riverboat” (1959-1961). Singer Walden Robert Cassotto (1936-1973) renamed himself “Bobby Darin” after McGavin in 1958.

Then in September 1964, “Bewitched” premiered, with Dick York playing Darrin Stephens, beleaguered mortal husband of beautiful witch Samantha. Darrin’s mother-in-law Endora showed her disdain by calling him other “D” names. At least 28, including Dum-Dum, Durweed, Dagwood, Dobbin and Darwin, were used over eight seasons.

Darren peaked at 52nd in 1965. “Bewitched” was exported to Britain, where Darren was an even bigger hit. In 1975, this American-created name ranked 10th in England.

Darren’s “different but not too different” sound drew parents to it. In 1965, spellings Darrin, Darin, Daren, Darron, Daron, Daryn and Darryn were all in the top thousand. With all added together, Darren would have ranked 31st.

Despite “Bewitched,” Darren is still the most common spelling. It’s ironic the actor today known for playing “The Old Man,” whose name is never mentioned, has established Darren as a given name throughout the English-speaking world. Though Darren fell to 804th in 2021, it’s a steadfast legacy for McGavin.