Cleveland Evans: Dude, call him Jeff, Jeffrey or Jefferson, if you're not into the whole brevity thing

Happy birthday to Lightfoot, Starman, Rooster Cogburn and Otis “Bad” Blake!
Actor Jeff Bridges was born Jeffrey Leon Bridges on Dec. 4, 1949. Nominated for Best Actor for “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974), “Starman” (1984), and “True Grit” (2010), he won playing alcoholic country singer Blake in “Crazy Heart” (2009). He’s had three Best Supporting nods, including “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Hell or High Water” (2016), making him among the youngest and oldest actors nominated.
Jeffrey’s a respelling of Geoffrey, a medieval French name that merged three ancient Germanic ones. The final syllable is from “frid” (“peace”). The first could be “gawia” (“territory”), “walha” (“foreign”) or “gisil” (“hostage”).
Geoffrey was common among the Plantagenets, Counts of Anjou in northern France. The fifth Count Geoffrey (1113-1151) married Matilda, daughter of Henry I of England. Henry proclaimed her his heir, but when he died in 1135 the English weren’t ready for a reigning queen. A civil war ended by making her cousin Stephen king, and her son Henry his heir.
People are also reading…
Though Count Geoffrey died before his son became King Henry II, the Plantagenets popularized his name in England. In 1379, Geoffrey ranked 12th for English men, leading to surnames like Geffen, Jeffries and Jefferson.
After 1500, Geoffrey became rare. The 1851 British census found only 1,041 men named Jeffery, Jeffrey or Geoffrey. The 1850 United States census, when the countries had about the same population, had only 475.
That doesn’t mean Jeff was an uncommon nickname in the United States. Veneration of third President Thomas Jefferson made Jefferson a popular first name. Confederate President Jefferson Davis (1808-1889) reinforced that in the South. The 1870 census found 21,630 men with Jefferson as a first name and 8,076 Jeffs, compared to 1,083 Jeffreys.
In 1930, there were 12,431 Jeffersons, 20,904 Jeffs, and 2,719 Jeffreys. By then Geoffrey was booming for babies in England. In the 1930s Hollywood began promoting Jeffrey to Americans.
In 1933, Cary Grant starred in “The Woman Accused” as Jeffrey Baxter, whose fiancé is suspected of murder. In 1934, Clark Gable was Jeffrey Williams in hit comedy “Forsaking All Others”, competing with Robert Montgomery for Joan Crawford. The movie was based on a play where the character was “Jefferson Tingle.”
Jeffrey’s new vogue led Ragnar Godfrey Lind (1905-1995) to change his name to Jeffrey Lynn before becoming a star in 1938’s “Four Daughters.” Ira Grossel (1918-1961) became Jeff Chandler, eventually getting an Oscar nod playing Cochise in 1950’s “Broken Arrow.” Henry McKinnies Jr. (1926-1969) became Jeffrey Hunter six years before his most famous role as John Wayne’s nephew in “The Searchers” (1956).
Parents followed the actors’ lead, and Jeffrey boomed, peaking at ninth in 1966. With Jeffery, Geoffrey and Jeffry added in, the 39,353 born that year would have ranked sixth.
Among scores of famous Jeffs born as Jeffrey are actor Goldblum (named after Jeffrey Lynn in 1952), editorial cartoonist Koterba (1961), ventriloquist Dunham (1962), Amazon chief Bezos (1964) and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Kinney (1971).
Many remember Bridges best for his role in cult favorite “The Big Lebowski” (1998) as slacker Jeffrey Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. That probably helps give Jeffrey a comic older image to today’s parents. It ranked only 425th in 2021. It’ll be decades before Jeffrey’s “Big” for newborns again.
What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look
Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.
Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.
Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.
When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.
Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.
The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.
Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.
The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.
Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.
Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name.
Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?
Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.
Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers.
Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?
Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.
The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.
Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.