 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleveland Evans: Dude, call him Jeff, Jeffrey or Jefferson, if you're not into the whole brevity thing

  • 0

The 72-year-old spoke with The Independent about the health challenges he faced before the wedding of his youngest daughter Haley in August 2021. The Oscar winner announced he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and he later contracted Covid-19 in January 2021. Later that year, he announced his cancer was in remission. Jeff told the publication that one of his Covid recovery goals was to walk his daughter down the aisle...

Happy birthday to Lightfoot, Starman, Rooster Cogburn and Otis “Bad” Blake!

Actor Jeff Bridges was born Jeffrey Leon Bridges on Dec. 4, 1949. Nominated for Best Actor for “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974), “Starman” (1984), and “True Grit” (2010), he won playing alcoholic country singer Blake in “Crazy Heart” (2009). He’s had three Best Supporting nods, including “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Hell or High Water” (2016), making him among the youngest and oldest actors nominated.

Cleveland Evans

Cleveland Evans

Jeffrey’s a respelling of Geoffrey, a medieval French name that merged three ancient Germanic ones. The final syllable is from “frid” (“peace”). The first could be “gawia” (“territory”), “walha” (“foreign”) or “gisil” (“hostage”).

Geoffrey was common among the Plantagenets, Counts of Anjou in northern France. The fifth Count Geoffrey (1113-1151) married Matilda, daughter of Henry I of England. Henry proclaimed her his heir, but when he died in 1135 the English weren’t ready for a reigning queen. A civil war ended by making her cousin Stephen king, and her son Henry his heir.

People are also reading…

Though Count Geoffrey died before his son became King Henry II, the Plantagenets popularized his name in England. In 1379, Geoffrey ranked 12th for English men, leading to surnames like Geffen, Jeffries and Jefferson.

After 1500, Geoffrey became rare. The 1851 British census found only 1,041 men named Jeffery, Jeffrey or Geoffrey. The 1850 United States census, when the countries had about the same population, had only 475.

That doesn’t mean Jeff was an uncommon nickname in the United States. Veneration of third President Thomas Jefferson made Jefferson a popular first name. Confederate President Jefferson Davis (1808-1889) reinforced that in the South. The 1870 census found 21,630 men with Jefferson as a first name and 8,076 Jeffs, compared to 1,083 Jeffreys.

In 1930, there were 12,431 Jeffersons, 20,904 Jeffs, and 2,719 Jeffreys. By then Geoffrey was booming for babies in England. In the 1930s Hollywood began promoting Jeffrey to Americans.

In 1933, Cary Grant starred in “The Woman Accused” as Jeffrey Baxter, whose fiancé is suspected of murder. In 1934, Clark Gable was Jeffrey Williams in hit comedy “Forsaking All Others”, competing with Robert Montgomery for Joan Crawford. The movie was based on a play where the character was “Jefferson Tingle.”

Jeffrey’s new vogue led Ragnar Godfrey Lind (1905-1995) to change his name to Jeffrey Lynn before becoming a star in 1938’s “Four Daughters.” Ira Grossel (1918-1961) became Jeff Chandler, eventually getting an Oscar nod playing Cochise in 1950’s “Broken Arrow.” Henry McKinnies Jr. (1926-1969) became Jeffrey Hunter six years before his most famous role as John Wayne’s nephew in “The Searchers” (1956).

Parents followed the actors’ lead, and Jeffrey boomed, peaking at ninth in 1966. With Jeffery, Geoffrey and Jeffry added in, the 39,353 born that year would have ranked sixth.

Among scores of famous Jeffs born as Jeffrey are actor Goldblum (named after Jeffrey Lynn in 1952), editorial cartoonist Koterba (1961), ventriloquist Dunham (1962), Amazon chief Bezos (1964) and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Kinney (1971).

Many remember Bridges best for his role in cult favorite “The Big Lebowski” (1998) as slacker Jeffrey Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. That probably helps give Jeffrey a comic older image to today’s parents. It ranked only 425th in 2021. It’ll be decades before Jeffrey’s “Big” for newborns again.

What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look

Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Danielle's popularity is written in history

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.

Cleveland Evans: Liam, Olivia top US baby name lists in 2021
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Liam, Olivia top US baby name lists in 2021

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.

Cleveland Evans: Spencer and All-American name

  • Updated
  • 0

Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.

Cleveland Evans: For men and women, Brett historically a 'maverick' name
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: For men and women, Brett historically a 'maverick' name

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.

Cleveland Evans: Television fueled the Meredith comeback
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Television fueled the Meredith comeback

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.

Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Cedric is likely a modern misspelling of a medieval name

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.

Cleveland Evans: Are you reading 'What happened to Lacey'?
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Are you reading 'What happened to Lacey'?

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.

Cleveland Evans: The romantic — and rebellious — history of Guy
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: The romantic — and rebellious — history of Guy

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.

Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: The name Herman is steeped in literary, athletic and magical history

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.

Cleveland Evans: With t or without, Margo royally underappreciated
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: With t or without, Margo royally underappreciated

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.

Cleveland Evans: History of name Simon not as simple as it seems
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: History of name Simon not as simple as it seems

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.

Cleveland Evans: Brian boomed in the early '70s
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Brian boomed in the early '70s

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?

Cleveland Evans: How big a splash will Melanie make?

Cleveland Evans: How big a splash will Melanie make?

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name. 

Cleveland Evans: Among Boomers, there are plenty of Andrews
Arts and Theatre

Cleveland Evans: Among Boomers, there are plenty of Andrews

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?

Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.

Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

Cleveland Evans: Kara/Cara holds 'Supergirl' appeal

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers. 

Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round
Lifestyles

Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.

Evans: Beatles song accelerates Michelle's boom

Evans: Beatles song accelerates Michelle's boom

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?

Evans: Country singing sensation momentarily revives Garth's popularity

  • Cleveland Evans
  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…

Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans
Entertainment

Evans: Born from French royalty, Harriet's legacy includes many accomplished Americans

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.

Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet
Entertainment

Evans: Marvel's Black Widow helped Scarlett reach its greatest popularity yet

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.

Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman
Entertainment

Evans: 'Psycho' killer led to a major drop in popularity for Norman

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.

Evans: Jack's reach has stretched from nursery rhymes to literary heroes
Entertainment

Evans: Jack's reach has stretched from nursery rhymes to literary heroes

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.

Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?
Entertainment

Evans: What are the real top baby names of 2019?

  • By Cleveland Evans
  • 0

The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.

+3 
‘Kaos’: Jeff Goldblum Replaces Hugh Grant as Zeus in Netflix Mythology Drama (copy)

Jeff Goldblum

 DAVID LIVINGSTON
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case

Both sides see high stakes in gay rights Supreme Court case

The Supreme Court is being warned about the potentially dire consequences of a case next week involving a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for same-sex couples. Liberal groups say ruling for the designer will expose not only same-sex couples but also Black people, immigrants, Jews, Muslims and others to discrimination. Conservative groups argue that ruling against her will force artists to do work that is against their faith. Both sides have described for the court what lawyers sometimes call “a parade of horribles” that could result if the ruling doesn’t go their way. The case marks the second time in five years that the Supreme Court has confronted a similar issue.

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

The United States' newest nuclear stealth bomber has made its public debut after years of secret development. The new bomber is part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft built in more than 30 years. The Pentagon provided the public its first glimpse of the Raider at an invitation-only event in Palmdale, California, on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls it “the embodiment of America’s determination to defend the republic that we all love.” Falls Church, Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is building the Raider, which will take its first flight next year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert