Cleveland Evans: Dude, call him Jeff, Jeffrey or Jefferson, if you're not into the whole brevity thing

Happy birthday to Lightfoot, Starman, Rooster Cogburn and Otis “Bad” Blake!

Actor Jeff Bridges was born Jeffrey Leon Bridges on Dec. 4, 1949. Nominated for Best Actor for “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974), “Starman” (1984), and “True Grit” (2010), he won playing alcoholic country singer Blake in “Crazy Heart” (2009). He’s had three Best Supporting nods, including “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Hell or High Water” (2016), making him among the youngest and oldest actors nominated.

Jeffrey’s a respelling of Geoffrey, a medieval French name that merged three ancient Germanic ones. The final syllable is from “frid” (“peace”). The first could be “gawia” (“territory”), “walha” (“foreign”) or “gisil” (“hostage”).

Geoffrey was common among the Plantagenets, Counts of Anjou in northern France. The fifth Count Geoffrey (1113-1151) married Matilda, daughter of Henry I of England. Henry proclaimed her his heir, but when he died in 1135 the English weren’t ready for a reigning queen. A civil war ended by making her cousin Stephen king, and her son Henry his heir.

Though Count Geoffrey died before his son became King Henry II, the Plantagenets popularized his name in England. In 1379, Geoffrey ranked 12th for English men, leading to surnames like Geffen, Jeffries and Jefferson.

After 1500, Geoffrey became rare. The 1851 British census found only 1,041 men named Jeffery, Jeffrey or Geoffrey. The 1850 United States census, when the countries had about the same population, had only 475.

That doesn’t mean Jeff was an uncommon nickname in the United States. Veneration of third President Thomas Jefferson made Jefferson a popular first name. Confederate President Jefferson Davis (1808-1889) reinforced that in the South. The 1870 census found 21,630 men with Jefferson as a first name and 8,076 Jeffs, compared to 1,083 Jeffreys.

In 1930, there were 12,431 Jeffersons, 20,904 Jeffs, and 2,719 Jeffreys. By then Geoffrey was booming for babies in England. In the 1930s Hollywood began promoting Jeffrey to Americans.

In 1933, Cary Grant starred in “The Woman Accused” as Jeffrey Baxter, whose fiancé is suspected of murder. In 1934, Clark Gable was Jeffrey Williams in hit comedy “Forsaking All Others”, competing with Robert Montgomery for Joan Crawford. The movie was based on a play where the character was “Jefferson Tingle.”

Jeffrey’s new vogue led Ragnar Godfrey Lind (1905-1995) to change his name to Jeffrey Lynn before becoming a star in 1938’s “Four Daughters.” Ira Grossel (1918-1961) became Jeff Chandler, eventually getting an Oscar nod playing Cochise in 1950’s “Broken Arrow.” Henry McKinnies Jr. (1926-1969) became Jeffrey Hunter six years before his most famous role as John Wayne’s nephew in “The Searchers” (1956).

Parents followed the actors’ lead, and Jeffrey boomed, peaking at ninth in 1966. With Jeffery, Geoffrey and Jeffry added in, the 39,353 born that year would have ranked sixth.

Among scores of famous Jeffs born as Jeffrey are actor Goldblum (named after Jeffrey Lynn in 1952), editorial cartoonist Koterba (1961), ventriloquist Dunham (1962), Amazon chief Bezos (1964) and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Kinney (1971).

Many remember Bridges best for his role in cult favorite “The Big Lebowski” (1998) as slacker Jeffrey Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire with the same name. That probably helps give Jeffrey a comic older image to today’s parents. It ranked only 425th in 2021. It’ll be decades before Jeffrey’s “Big” for newborns again.