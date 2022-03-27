Cleveland Evans: Evelyn historically popular for both men and women

Ann Campbell of Omaha, whose granddaughter Evelyn Campbell turns 5 today, asks about the name Evelyn.

Evelyn is a rare English surname derived from the Norman French woman’s name Aveline. Aveline is from ancient Germanic Avi (perhaps “desired”) with affectionate suffixes -el and -in added.

Emmett (from Emma) and Beaton (from Beatrice) are other examples of surnames derived from women’s names. It’s likely this happened when a woman was widowed when her children were young.

Around 1656, Elizabeth Evelyn — daughter of Sir John Evelyn — married Robert Pierrepont, a nephew of the Earl of Kingston-upon-Hull. In 1665, they named their third son Evelyn, one of the first examples of a mother’s maiden name used as a first name.

After his great-uncle and older brothers died childless, Evelyn Pierrepont became Earl in 1690. A chief advisor to Queen Anne, he was made a Duke in 1715 by King George I. His fame led other upper-class British families to name sons Evelyn. One later example was novelist Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966).

However, the Duke himself turned Evelyn into a female name in 1691 when he named his third daughter Evelyn. She married the Earl Gower and bore 11 children, including Lady Evelyn Leveson-Gower (1725-1763), wife of the Earl of Upper Ossory.

In 1841, England’s first census found 42 men and 42 women named Evelyn. In 1851, there were 196 women and 88 men. The 1850 United States census found 310 female and 53 male Evelyns. The girls have been far ahead on both sides of the Atlantic ever since.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name lists began, Evelyn ranked 133rd for girls. It steadily increased to 32nd in 1906. It jumped to 18th in 1907 because of Evelyn Nesbit (1884-1967). Nesbit, considered the first “supermodel,” was seduced as a teenaged chorus girl by architect Stanford White. In 1905, she married mentally unstable multimillionaire Harry Thaw, who shot White to death in a New York restaurant on June 25, 1906, for “ruining his wife.”

Thaw was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1908. Sensationalist news coverage made Evelyn the most famous celebrity of her day. In 1915, the year Nesbit and Thaw divorced, Evelyn peaked at 10th for newborn girls.

Evelyn, in the top 50 through 1941, had fallen to 287th by 1980. Then in 1981, Elizabeth McGovern received a supporting actress Oscar nomination for playing Evelyn Nesbit in the film “Ragtime,” and the name jumped to 197th in 1982.

Receding a bit through the 1980s, Evelyn began rising again in the 1990s. 1999’s “The Mummy” and its sequels featured Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan, a character based on Lady Evelyn Herbert (1901-1980), first woman to enter Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922. 2001’s box office hit “Pearl Harbor” featured Kate Beckinsale as nurse Lt. Evelyn Johnson.

After that, Evelyn’s sophisticated image and its fashionable internal “v” fueled a continued boom.

It peaked at ninth in 2017, the year Evelyn Campbell was born, and ranked 11th in 2020. However, with today’s more varied names, only 0.57% of 2017’s babies were Evelyns, compared with 1.13% in 1915.

Among accomplished Evelyns, mathematician Boyd Granville (born 1924), who helped develop the first mass produced computer, and geneticist Witkin (born 1921), discoverer of how DNA repairs itself, are still alive. They provide great role models for young Evelyns today.