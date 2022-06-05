Cleveland Evans: Exotic Ian found American popularity after the 1960s

Ian will find a way to deal with dinosaurs again next Friday.
“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the sixth film in the hit “Jurassic Park” series, opens June 10. It features Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, an expert on mathematical chaos theory whose line “Life finds a way” is iconic for fans.
Ian is a simplified spelling of Iain, a Scottish Gaelic form of John, ultimately from Hebrew “God is gracious.”
Before 1880, Ian was very rare in written records. Back then names, like other words, were translated from one language to another. A Scottish Highlander called “Ian” in Gaelic would automatically be called “John” in written or spoken English. Only one man is listed as Ian in Scotland’s 1851 census, alongside 252,476 Johns.
Educated artistic parents often start new name trends. Scottish-born John Forbes-Robertson (1822-1903) was one of the first professional art and theater critics in London. Five of his eleven children became actors, including second son Ian (1858-1936), perhaps the first example of Ian’s use as an official name in England.
In the 1880s, Ian Forbes-Robertson managed a theater in Boston. By 1891, he’d returned to England, where he was stage manager and bit part player for his more famous brother Sir Johnston Forbes-Robertson (1853-1937), renowned for portrayals of Hamlet.
In 1894, Presbyterian minister John Watson (1850-1907) published “Beside the Bonnie Brier Bush” under pen name Ian Maclaren. This collection of sentimental tales whose characters spoke in heavy Scots dialect (“Wull ye no come wi’ me for auld lang syne? ... it wud dae ye gude”) was a huge bestseller in both Britain and America. “Ian Maclaren” died in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, while on an American lecture tour.
The actor and the author inspired many namesakes. By 1935, Ian was a top 50 name for baby boys in England and Scotland. That year, Ian entered the top thousand in the United States, helped by the career of character actor Ian Wolfe (1896-1992).
In 1953, British author Ian Fleming published “Casino Royale,” his first novel about secret agent James Bond, which caused a small rise in American Ians. This accelerated after 1962 when “Dr. No”, the first Bond film, premiered.
Ian was still a bit exotic to 1960s Americans. When actor Ian Ziering (in the 1990s Steve Sanders on “Beverly Hills 90210”) was born in 1964, his parents had only seen “Ian” written and assumed it rhymed with Brian, so he pronounces it “Eye-un” instead of the usual “Ee-un.”
In 1982, Ian broke into the top hundred for American boys to rank 83rd. Remarkably, it’s plateaued ever since, ranging between 85th (in 1986) to 65th (in 2003), and still ranking 81st in 2021. Ian maintains popularity despite being common among men in their 30s through its similarity to more recent fashions like Aiden, Ethan, Owen and Julian.
Ian was even more popular in Britain, reaching the top 10 there in the 1960s. Many internationally famous Ians, including actor McKellen (born 1939) and rock stars Anderson (1947) of Jethro Tull and Hill (1951) of Judas Priest, are British.
Well-known American Ians include Falconer (1959), author of the Olivia the Pig children’s books, and actors Somerhalder (1978) of “The Vampire Diaries,” Bohen (1976) of “Yellowstone” and Harding (1986) of “Pretty Little Liars.”
Ian’s as successful a Scottish export as single malt whiskey.
