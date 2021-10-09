Cleveland Evans: For men and women, Brett historically a 'maverick' name

“Maverick” caused a boom in both Brett and Bret. My first cousin — Brett Lively of Oak Hill, West Virginia — was named after the character in 1960, when almost six times as many Bretts were born as in 1956. Though Garner left the show after three seasons, reruns kept Bret Maverick’s image alive. That and its sound similarity to Brian, Brad, and Scott made Brett a common Gen-X and Millennial name.

Bret peaked sharply at 217th in 1982, the year one-season sequel “Bret Maverick” aired. The more popular spelling Brett topped out at 69th in 1986. Though the film “Maverick” starring Mel Gibson as Bret didn’t revive the name overall, Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Maverick Phillips was born 10 days after the film premiered on May 20, 1994.

Brett’s use as a girl’s name is Ernest Hemingway’s fault. The heroine of his 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises” is British expatriate Lady Brett Ashley. The character was based on Hemingway’s friend Lady Duff Twysden (1891-1938), born Mary Duff Stirling. Hemingway chose another masculine surname ending in a double consonant for his friend’s fictional counterpart.