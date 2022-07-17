Cleveland Evans: From religious beginnings to spy thrillers, Gabriel still a 'mighty' name

Gabriel’s back in action Tuesday.
“Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” Daniel Silva’s 22nd novel about art restorer and Israeli intelligence operative Gabriel Allon, will be released Tuesday. Since “The Kill Artist” (2000), Silva’s spy thrillers about Allon have been bestsellers. “Portrait” finds Gabriel retired from Israeli service and investigating a multibillion dollar art forgery.
Gabriel is from Hebrew Gavri’el, “God is my strong man.” Gabriel is the archangel who interprets Daniel’s visions in the Old Testament and announces Jesus’ birth to Mary in the New Testament. Traditionally, Gabriel’s expected to be the angel blowing a horn to signal the Last Judgment, though that angel isn’t named in the Bible. Muslims believe Gabriel dictated the Quran to Muhammad.
Silva named his spy Gabriel because of its meaning. In “Prince of Fire” (2005) Allon’s mentor tells him “Your mother named you Gabriel for a reason. Michael is the highest [angel], but you, Gabriel, are the mightiest … You’re the angel of judgment — the Prince of Fire.”
Despite that, Gabriel was less popular with medieval Christians than Michael. In England, 686 churches were dedicated to Michael, but only six to Gabriel.
Gabriel became regularly used in the 17th century, ranking in the lower half of the top 50 names between 1610 and 1689. However, Puritan parents avoided it, believing it was sacrilegious to name children after angels. Instead, Gabriel was taken up by Anglican gentry and others opposed to Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell’s radical Protestant regime (1653-1658).
In the American colonies, German Lutherans and French Huguenots also used Gabriel. Architect Gabriel Manigault (1758-1809) was a son of Peter Manigault of South Carolina, a Huguenot descendant thought to be the wealthiest American at his death in 1773.
In the 1850 United States census, Massachusetts and Virginia had about the same population. There were only 12 Gabriels living in Puritan Massachusetts, with four of those born there. In Anglican Virginia, there were 263.
In 1880, when Social Security’s baby name lists begin, Gabriel was 472nd. It ranked between 598th and 383rd for the next 80 years, with any lessening use among native-born parents countered by Jewish and Catholic immigrants.
After 1960, Michael’s huge popularity and Hispanic immigration combined to make Gabriel boom. It entered the top 100 in 1976, helped by comedian Gabe Kaplan as teacher Gabe Kotter on “Welcome Back, Kotter” (1975-1979).
Gabriel was receding in 1989 when two singers who used it as a surname boosted it. British pop star Peter Gabriel (born 1950), originally part of the band Genesis, won his first Grammy as a solo artist in 1989. Mexican singer Juan Gabriel (1950-2016, born Alberto Aguilera), who headlined a famous Rose Bowl concert in 1993, is considered the biggest Latin Pop star of his generation.
In 2000, the Hollywood feedback loop boosted Gabriel when Heath Ledger played Revolutionary War martyr Gabriel Martin in “The Patriot.” Though the film’s historical accuracy was criticized, Gabriel is a plausible name for colonial South Carolina.
Gabriel peaked at 21st in 2010 and is now receding, ranking 38th in 2021. Famous Gabriels such as actor Macht (born 1972, Harvey on “Suits” 2011-2019) and crime fiction author Valjan (1969) haven’t revived it. Perhaps if Hollywood ever brings Gabriel Allon to the big screen, Gabriel can blow the baby name horn again.
