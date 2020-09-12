Cleveland Evans: Historical Carries did not keep calm, but the name has carried on

Will you agree with Carrie Ann’s judgments?
Television personality Carrie Ann Inaba has been a judge on “Dancing With the Stars” since it began in 2005. The show’s 29th season begins Monday. Since January 2019, Inaba also has been a host of “The Talk” on CBS.
Carrie is a pet form of Caroline. That feminine form of Charles (Germanic “a man”) was introduced to England by Caroline of Ansbach (1683-1737), Queen Consort of King George II. Its use soared in 1820 when her great-grandson George IV unsuccessfully tried to divorce his wife Caroline of Brunswick (1768-1821), making her a tragic heroine to Americans.
The 1850 U.S. Census, the first listing all residents by name, includes 123,617 Carolines and 152 Carries.
In the late 19th century pet forms like Minnie, Bessie and Hattie became fashionable as girls’ official names. Carrie steadily gained on Caroline in the census. In 1900 there were 166,423 Carolines, and 275,937 Carries.
Though some of those Carries probably had Caroline on their birth certificates, in 1880, when Social Security’s baby name lists start, Carrie ranked 20th and Caroline only 75th.
One of the earliest officially named Carries was Carrie Amelia Moore, born in Kentucky in 1846. Her first husband, Charles Gloyd, died in 1869 of severe alcoholism.
The widow Gloyd married David Nation in 1874. Carrie Nation became a temperance activist, singing protest hymns in saloons. In 1900, a vision told her to smash saloon windows and liquor bottles instead.
Nation’s rampages in Kansas bars made her famous around the world. Her father sometimes spelled her name “Carry.” She adopted that, becoming Carry A. Nation, striving to “carry a nation” to Prohibition. She officially registered “Carry A. Nation” as a trademark.
Carrie Chapman Catt (1859-1947) led the fight for women’s suffrage and founded the League of Women Voters in 1920, becoming as famous as Carry A. Nation. Both, however, helped give Carrie an elderly image after 1900. It fell off as a baby name, bottoming out at 241st in 1950.
Carrie began booming again in the 1960s, about a generation earlier than expected. It was seen as an alternative for Karen, and also was helped by Kerry and Kari. Kerry, an Irish place name and surname, and Kari, a Norwegian form of Katherine, have different origins than Carrie. Most Americans, though, pronounce all three the same.
In 1974, Carrie ranked 42nd. That year “Little House on the Prairie” premiered, with twins Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush playing Carrie Ingalls, and Stephen King published “Carrie,” his novel about a bullied teenager who wreaks bloody revenge at the prom with her psychokinetic powers.
Those two very different stories propelled Carrie to 28th place in 1976, when 7,992 were born. The film version of King’s story, with Sissy Spacek nominated for an Oscar, helped 8,662 Carries arrive in 1977, along with Carrie Fisher’s becoming a star in “Star Wars.” When Kerry, Kari, Keri, Kerri, Carey, Cari, etc. are added, the total of 17,665 ranked the name 12th that year.
Carrie fell off swiftly from that peak. Even popular characters like Carrie Bradshaw of “Sex and the City” (1998-2004) and Carrie Mathison of “Homeland” (2011-2020) haven’t revived it. It left the top thousand in 2009. It’ll be at least another 50 years before Carrie carries the nation of baby names once again.
