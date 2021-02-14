Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round

Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
“Young Rock,” based on the childhood of former pro wrestler and present movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, premiers Feb. 16 on NBC. Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu play Dwayne at ages 10, 15, and 19. Johnson himself narrates.
Dwayne’s a respelling of Duane, a form of Irish surname Ó Dubháin, “descendant of Dubhán.” Dubhán, “black-haired,” is known through St. Dubhán, founder of a medieval church in County Galway. Duane was the English form of Ó Dubháin in Connacht. Doane, Doone, Downe, Dewan, Dwane, and Devane were used in other parts of Ireland.
James Duane (1733-1979), son of an Irish-born British naval officer and the daughter of a wealthy Dutch merchant, was the mayor of New York City 1784-1789 and a federal judge 1789-1794. In 1785, he helped found the anti-slavery New York Manumission Society.
James Duane’s fame peaked around the time Americans started turning surnames of political heroes like Washington, Jefferson and Franklin into boys’ first names. Duane’s admirers soon named sons after him.
The 1850 census found 488 men and boys named Duane; 62% were born in New York, showing James Duane was the chief inspiration.
Alternative spellings quickly developed. The first was DeWayne, probably from confusing Duane with Dutch surnames like DeVries and DeWitt. There were 11 DeWaynes in the 1850 census. The oldest, wagonmaker DeWayne Blake of Versailles, Indiana, was born in 1822.
Dwayne and Dwane, intermediate between Duane and DeWayne, came next. The 1880 census found 1,524 Duanes, 88 DeWaynes, 117 Dwanes, and 44 Dwaynes, most born in New York or the Midwest.
Duane first appeared on Social Security’s top thousand list in 1903. DeWayne showed up in 1918, followed by Dwayne (1921), Dwain (1923), Dwaine (1926), Duwayne (1929) and Dwane (1935).
Duane’s similarity to other 20th-century fashions like Wayne, Don, and Dennis fueled its rise. Duane peaked at 102nd in 1933, staying among the Top 150 until 1969.
Two guitarists are among the most famous Duanes. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy (born 1938), the “Titan of Twang,” had his first hit with “Rebel-‘Rouser” (1958). Duane Allman (1946-1971) founded the Allman Brothers Band with brother Gregg.
Sculptor Duane Hanson (1925-1996) created works so lifelike they’re often mistaken for real people. Football linebacker Butler (1973) and basketball star James (1983) are among famous athletic Duanes.
Before The Rock there was Dwayne Hickman (born 1934), star of “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” (1959-1963), the first sitcom to focus fully on teenagers. The spelling Dwayne peaked at 111th for babies in 1961, and ever since has been more popular than Duane, a tribute to the impact of Hickman’s girl-crazy character.
Stand-up comic Dwayne Perkins (1971) has had a different kind of impact. His comedy routine “Don’t Name Your Kids Something Stupid” has more than 4.7 million YouTube views.
Famous DeWaynes include basketball player Dedmon (born 1989) and rock drummer Quirico (1942), best known for his part in the Bobby Fuller Four’s 1996 hit “I Fought the Law (and the Law Won.)”
DeWayne left the top thousand baby name list in 2002 and Duane followed in 2003. Dwayne held on until 2019. Will “Young Rock” be able to wrestle it back? We’ll know a couple of years from now.