Cleveland Evans: History has many famous Duanes; 'Young Rock' could spark a new round

Dwayne and Dwane, intermediate between Duane and DeWayne, came next. The 1880 census found 1,524 Duanes, 88 DeWaynes, 117 Dwanes, and 44 Dwaynes, most born in New York or the Midwest.

Duane first appeared on Social Security’s top thousand list in 1903. DeWayne showed up in 1918, followed by Dwayne (1921), Dwain (1923), Dwaine (1926), Duwayne (1929) and Dwane (1935).

Duane’s similarity to other 20th-century fashions like Wayne, Don, and Dennis fueled its rise. Duane peaked at 102nd in 1933, staying among the Top 150 until 1969.

Two guitarists are among the most famous Duanes. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy (born 1938), the “Titan of Twang,” had his first hit with “Rebel-‘Rouser” (1958). Duane Allman (1946-1971) founded the Allman Brothers Band with brother Gregg.

Sculptor Duane Hanson (1925-1996) created works so lifelike they’re often mistaken for real people. Football linebacker Butler (1973) and basketball star James (1983) are among famous athletic Duanes.