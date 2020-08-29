Cleveland Evans: Hurricanes can cause a brief rise in a name's popularity, then a drop

Fifteen years ago Saturday, Hurricane Katrina smashed into Louisiana and Mississippi, devastating New Orleans when broken levees flooded the city. At least 1,245 people lost their lives.
Historian George R. Stewart, a founding member of The American Name Society, was also a novelist. His 1941 novel “Storm” features a Junior Meteorologist who gives the Pacific storms he tracks women’s names like Cornelia and Antonia. When a new storm develops, he thinks, “He must name the baby. He considered a moment for more names in -ia, and thought of Maria. ... Good luck, Maria!”
In the novel, Maria is pronounced as the old-fashioned “ma-RYE-uh” instead of “ma-REE-uh.” That inspired Lerner and Loewe to write “They Call the Wind Maria” for their 1951 Broadway musical “Paint Your Wagon.” Today, the song title is often written as “Mariah” to indicate how it’s said.
During World War II, partly inspired by Stewart’s novel, American meteorologists commonly gave women’s names to storms they tracked. This was practical: Using names is quicker and less error-prone than the previous latitude-longitude identification method. It reduces confusion when two or more tropical storms are active — as illustrated this past week with Laura and Marco.
In 1951 and 1952, the National Hurricane Center used a phonetic alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.) to name tropical storms. In 1953, it began using lists of women’s names. In 1979, male names were added, six rotating lists were created and the task of maintaining the lists turned over to a committee of the World Meteorological Organization.
Any country where a storm has a major impact can request the WMO to retire its name. Such requests contain three suggested replacements for the WMO committee to choose from.
Names, however, come with connotations. In 2014, Kiju Jung and colleagues published research showing severe hurricanes with female names had more fatalities than those with male names. They also found that people were more likely to say they would evacuate for Hurricane Christopher than Hurricane Christina, even when they had the same reported strength. Gender stereotypes make “male” names scarier on average than “female” names.
Of course, gender connotations can be overridden by specific stereotypes. Jung had people rate the expected severity of 10 names from 2014’s list (the same list as 2020’s): Arthur, Cristobal, Kyle, Marco, Omar, Bertha, Dolly, Fay, Hanna and Laura. Though the other four female names rated lowest, Bertha was rated more severe than all male names except Omar. Bertha has been stereotyped as “large and obnoxious” ever since soldiers nicknamed a huge German cannon “Big Bertha” during World War I.
How do hurricanes affect baby names?
Names of infamous hurricanes often bump upward for babies in the year they occur, and then fall back. Katrina, which had been receding, rose 13% in 2005. Since 2005, it’s nosedived as “Katrina” has become an ongoing symbol of disaster. Similar if less sharp rises and falls occurred with Camille (1969), Celia (1970), Mitch (1998), Lili (2002), Charley (2004), Ike (2008) and Sandy (2012).
It seems new parents who are already expecting but haven’t settled on a name may decide to use one a hurricane brings to mind, but a year or so later, tragic memories of the storm can depress the name’s use. As with a lot of life’s questions, the answer to how hurricanes affect baby names is “it’s complicated.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!