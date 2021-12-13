Cleveland Evans: In song or in prayer, Maria is 'beloved' by many

This attitude changed in Iberia and Italy by 1250. Soon so many Spanish and Portuguese girls were named Maria, they were given titles of the Virgin, such as “María de los Dolores” (“Mary of the Sorrows”) as their full name, with epithets like Dolores, Gloria “glory,” and Mercedes “mercies” becoming names themselves.

Catholics in northern Europe avoided Maria much longer. In Germany and Scandinavia, Maria only became common after the Reformation, with Protestants taking it up before Catholics. In Poland, naming a daughter Maria was thought pretentious until around 1850.

In England and America, Maria became a fashionable alternative for Mary in the 18th century. Thomas Jefferson’s daughter Mary (1778-1804) switched to Maria in 1789. Most English speakers then pronounced the name “Ma-rye-uh.”

Upper-class men, mostly educated in Latin, were deriding that pronunciation as “low class” by 1850. They developed the spelling “Mariah” to differentiate it from “Ma-ree-uh.” My own great-great-grandmother, Maria Blackburn Caldwell (1811-1891) of Tennessee, always spelled her name “Maria,” but census takers from 1850 on spelled it “Mariah,” emphasizing its pronunciation.