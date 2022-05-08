Cleveland Evans: Iris loved as a flower, worshipped as a goddess

Give someone a rainbow of flowers for Mother’s Day.
May 8 is Iris Day, celebrating flowers of the genus Iris. It’s also a legal holiday in Brussels, Belgium, where the regional flag features a yellow iris.
Iris is the Greek word for “rainbow.” Linguists trace it back to an Indo-European word for “bend,” referring to a rainbow’s distinctive curve in the sky.
Ancient Greeks personified Iris as a goddess. Iris was messenger for the chief Greek deities and served them nectar on Mount Olympus. Romans adopted her into their pantheon as special agent of goddess Juno. Iris is featured in both the Iliad by Greek poet Homer and the Aeneid by Latin poet Virgil, two of literature’s most famous works.
The flower’s been called iris since medieval times because it comes in a rainbow variety of colors. “Iris” has also been the colored part of the eye since the early 15th century.
Many assume Iris’ use as a girl’s name was taken from the flower, just as names like Hazel, Heather and Holly were inspired by plants. However, British historian George Redmonds believes the first rare use of Iris in the 18th century was after the goddess. Iris fit in with Doris and Phyllis, Greek names revived by 17th century poets. Iris then helped inspire other “flower” names.
Redmonds’ theory is supported by the oldest Iris in the 1850 United States census (first listing all free residents by name), 88-year-old Iris Amelotte, a Black woman born in Africa living with a white family in New Orleans. Iris was probably a freed slave named by a former owner. Some slave owners showed off their learning by giving slaves classical names like Hercules and Venus.
When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists started in 1880, Iris ranked 531st. Resembling other fashions like Irene and Doris, it rose until peaking at 196th in 1929.
Iris fell off very slowly. It had an uptick during the late 1960s while Leslie Charleson played beautiful, troubled Iris Donnelly on soap “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.” A similar bump happened when Glenn Close was nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Iris Gaines in 1984’s baseball film “The Natural.” Meanwhile dancer, singer and actress Iris Chacón (born 1950), “La Bomba de Puerto Rico,” helped make Iris popular with Hispanics.
A bigger comeback began with the Goo Goo Dolls song “Iris.” Written by Dolls frontman John Rzeznik for 1998’s film “City of Angels,” “Iris” was a megahit, spending a then-record 17 weeks as No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Top 40 chart.
The name Iris is not found in the song’s poetic lyrics (which include the now-famous line “You’re as close to heaven as I’ll ever be”). Rzeznik named it “Iris” after seeing a newspaper ad for a concert by country-folk singer Iris DeMent (born 1961) and thinking her name was beautiful.
The 21st century fashion for other names starting with vowels, like Olivia, Isabella and Isla, has helped Iris rise on baby name charts. In 2020, it ranked 127th, its highest ever.
Iris is now a top 100 name in Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Italy and England. With help from characters like Iris West (Candice Patton), since 2014 the title character’s love interest on superhero TV series “The Flash,” Iris may make the USA top 100 soon.
