Cleveland Evans: Joan and Joni's popularity almost the 'same situation'

Both opera and pop fans could celebrate today.
Famed coloratura soprano Joan Sutherland (1926-2010) was born Nov. 7 in Sydney, Australia. Nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell was born as Roberta Joan Anderson in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada, on Nov. 7, 1943.
Joan was the original English feminine form of John, brought to England by the Normans in 1066. By 1380, Joan ranked third for English girls.
When parish birth records began in the 1540s, Joan was No. 1. However, it was already going out of fashion with the upper classes, who preferred Jane. In the 1610s, Jane was No. 5 and Joan No. 6.
By the 19th century, Joan was rare. The 1850 United States census found 269,741 Janes and only 1,075 Joans out of 23 million residents. The 1851 British census found 626,280 Janes and 3,397 Joans out of almost 21 million.
In the 1890s, Joan began rising again, partly as an alternative to the already fashionable Jean, but also because of a huge upswing of interest in Joan of Arc (1412-1431), the French visionary who led armies against the English before being convicted of heresy and burned at the stake. Though the Catholic church overturned Joan’s heresy conviction in 1456, she was only beatified in 1909 and canonized a saint in 1920.
When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Joan ranked 508th. In 1909, Joan was 303rd. In 1917, after Cecil B. DeMille’s film “Joan the Woman” starring Geraldine Farrar as Joan of Arc was released, it was 182nd.
In 1925, when Joan ranked 66th, “Movie Weekly” magazine held a contest to rename starlet Lucille LeSueur. The winning name: Joan Crawford. Crawford became a big star with 1928’s “Our Dancing Daughters,” when Joan ranked 27th. The name peaked in 1932, the year Crawford co-starred in Oscar’s Best Picture winner “Grand Hotel,” and the 21,044 newborn Joans accounted for 1.9% of births and a No. 5 rank. Despite this, Joan dropped out of the top 10 in 1939.
Though Crawford (1905-1977) was the most famous Hollywood Joan, she was joined by Blondell (1910-1979), Bennett (1910-1990), and Fontaine (1917-2013). Joan Hackett (1934-1983) got a supporting actress Oscar nomination in 1981, as Joan Lorring (1921-2014) had in 1945.
Though comedian Joan Davis (1907-1961) slowed Joan’s fall a bit with her television show “I Married Joan” (1952-1955), the name fell below the top 100 in 1965 and was out of the top thousand in 1994.
Meanwhile Joni leapt onto the top thousand list at 297th in 1953 when singer Joni James (born Giovanna Babbo in 1930) had December 1952’s No. 1 single with “Why Don’t You Believe Me?” James had six more top 10 hits by 1956, when Joni peaked at 204th.
Joni fell swiftly after James’ retirement in 1964, but rebounded in the 1970s when Joni Mitchell’s career was at its height, reaching a second peak at 320th in 1980. Joni left the top thousand in 1990.
Since 2000, more boys have been named Joan than girls in the United States. The boys’ name, pronounced “zho-AHN”, is the Catalan form of John, now used throughout the Spanish-speaking world because of the fame of Grammy-winning Mexican singer Joan Sebastian (1951-2015) and Spanish-born soccer stars such as Joan Jordán (born 1994).
Joan’s lowest point for girls was 2010, when only 61 were born. Since then, a few avant-garde parents have rediscovered it. In 2020, 137 were born, a century after St. Joan’s canonization. If Joan continues increasing at the same rate, it’ll be back in the top thousand around 2030.
What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look
When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.
Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.
The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.
Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.
The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.
Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.
Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name.
Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?
Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.
Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers.
Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.
Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…
The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.
Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.