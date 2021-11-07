 Skip to main content
Cleveland Evans: Joan and Joni's popularity almost the 'same situation'
Both opera and pop fans could celebrate today.

Famed coloratura soprano Joan Sutherland (1926-2010) was born Nov. 7 in Sydney, Australia. Nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell was born as Roberta Joan Anderson in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada, on Nov. 7, 1943.

Dame Joan Sutherland, left, and Luciano Pavarotti sing a scene from Gaetano Donizetti's opera "Lucia di Lammermoor" on Jan. 10, 1987, at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Joan was the original English feminine form of John, brought to England by the Normans in 1066. By 1380, Joan ranked third for English girls.

When parish birth records began in the 1540s, Joan was No. 1. However, it was already going out of fashion with the upper classes, who preferred Jane. In the 1610s, Jane was No. 5 and Joan No. 6.

By the 19th century, Joan was rare. The 1850 United States census found 269,741 Janes and only 1,075 Joans out of 23 million residents. The 1851 British census found 626,280 Janes and 3,397 Joans out of almost 21 million.

This is an undated photograph of a portrait of Joan of Arc.

In the 1890s, Joan began rising again, partly as an alternative to the already fashionable Jean, but also because of a huge upswing of interest in Joan of Arc (1412-1431), the French visionary who led armies against the English before being convicted of heresy and burned at the stake. Though the Catholic church overturned Joan’s heresy conviction in 1456, she was only beatified in 1909 and canonized a saint in 1920.

When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Joan ranked 508th. In 1909, Joan was 303rd. In 1917, after Cecil B. DeMille’s film “Joan the Woman” starring Geraldine Farrar as Joan of Arc was released, it was 182nd.

In 1925, when Joan ranked 66th, “Movie Weekly” magazine held a contest to rename starlet Lucille LeSueur. The winning name: Joan Crawford. Crawford became a big star with 1928’s “Our Dancing Daughters,” when Joan ranked 27th. The name peaked in 1932, the year Crawford co-starred in Oscar’s Best Picture winner “Grand Hotel,” and the 21,044 newborn Joans accounted for 1.9% of births and a No. 5 rank. Despite this, Joan dropped out of the top 10 in 1939.

Joan Crawford was nominated for best actress three times by the Academy, winning her Oscar for the 1945 film noir “Mildred Pierce.”

Though Crawford (1905-1977) was the most famous Hollywood Joan, she was joined by Blondell (1910-1979), Bennett (1910-1990), and Fontaine (1917-2013). Joan Hackett (1934-1983) got a supporting actress Oscar nomination in 1981, as Joan Lorring (1921-2014) had in 1945.

Though comedian Joan Davis (1907-1961) slowed Joan’s fall a bit with her television show “I Married Joan” (1952-1955), the name fell below the top 100 in 1965 and was out of the top thousand in 1994.

Meanwhile Joni leapt onto the top thousand list at 297th in 1953 when singer Joni James (born Giovanna Babbo in 1930) had December 1952’s No. 1 single with “Why Don’t You Believe Me?” James had six more top 10 hits by 1956, when Joni peaked at 204th.

Joni Mitchell performs in Toronto at a nuns' convention on April 16, 1968.

Joni fell swiftly after James’ retirement in 1964, but rebounded in the 1970s when Joni Mitchell’s career was at its height, reaching a second peak at 320th in 1980. Joni left the top thousand in 1990.

Since 2000, more boys have been named Joan than girls in the United States. The boys’ name, pronounced “zho-AHN”, is the Catalan form of John, now used throughout the Spanish-speaking world because of the fame of Grammy-winning Mexican singer Joan Sebastian (1951-2015) and Spanish-born soccer stars such as Joan Jordán (born 1994).

Joan Sebastian performs at the 13th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Mandalay Bay on Nov. 15, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Joan’s lowest point for girls was 2010, when only 61 were born. Since then, a few avant-garde parents have rediscovered it. In 2020, 137 were born, a century after St. Joan’s canonization. If Joan continues increasing at the same rate, it’ll be back in the top thousand around 2030.

