Cleveland Evans: Kyle raced up the charts of boy names

Kyle’s racing into his fourth decade.

Kyle Larson, 2021’s NASCAR Cup Series champion, won the ESPY for Best Driver on July 20. He turns 30 today.

Kyle is a Scottish surname that can come from places named from Gaelic “caol” (narrows, strait.) It’s also from the district of Kyle (Gaelic “Cuil”) on Scotland’s southwest coast, possibly named for legendary British king Coel Hen, where Coel means “belief, trust.”

Cleveland Evans

Kyle was a prominent surname among Scots who settled Northern Ireland during the 1600s. In the 1700s, Kyle families were among Scots-Irish immigrants to America. In 1850, 2,200 Americans had the surname Kyle. In Scotland and England together there were only 950 in 1851.

When the custom of turning surnames into given names began, Kyle was among them. An early example is “Kyle Stuart” (1834), a long poem by Robert Mack. There Kyle buries his father on a Virginia mountaintop and later sails to Scotland to claim his inheritance. Though published in Tennessee, “Kyle Stuart” condemns slavery, and claims studying law develops morality while practicing law ruins it.

The Scots-Irish were prominent in the South, where girls sometimes got surnames as given names. One example was Texas-born Kyle MacDonnell (1922-2004), a model and singer who became one of television’s earliest stars.

Called “Miss Television” by Time magazine, Kyle MacDonnell was a Life magazine cover girl in 1948 and a panelist on “Celebrity Time” from 1949-1952. She’s forgotten today, with the only clip of her easily found on YouTube being the 10th anniversary special of New York’s WNBT (now WNBC) from April 1949. Still, her flash-in-the-pan fame inspired namesakes.

Kyle entered the top thousand names for girls in 1950, peaking at 594th in 1951. Its last year in the female top 1,000 was 1990. Kylie and Kyla then replaced it.

Kyle had entered the male top thousand in 1902, gradually increasing to 564th in 1949. In December that year Kyle Rote (1928-2002) led Southern Methodist to a famous football victory over Notre Dame. Rote still holds the record for longest punt by a college player. He played for the New York Giants from 1951-1961 and then became a well-known sportscaster.

Rote’s son, soccer star Kyle Rote Jr. (born 1950), has said the most remarkable thing about his father was that 14 teammates named sons after him. Fans did the same, and Kyle skyrocketed 138% between 1949 and 1951.

Then Robert Stack got an Oscar nod for playing alcoholic playboy Kyle Hadley in “Written on the Wind” (1956), which had the highest single-day gross ever for a Universal film. Kyle jumped 119% in 1957.

After that Kyle steadily rose as a “different but not too different” alternative for Michael, Keith, and Ryan, though it did jump 24% when Michael Biehn played hero from the future Kyle Reese in “The Terminator” (1984). At its 1990 peak, the 22,707 boys named Kyle ranked it 18th.

Befitting Rote’s influence, athletes are prominent among famous Kyles, from race driver Petty (1960) to basketball stars Korver (1981) and Lowry (1986), Olympic wrestler Snyder (1995) and many others. Actors MacLachlan (1959) and Chandler (1965) and thriller writer Mills (1966) give Kyle artistic note.

The typical Kyle’s now a young father, so the name’s rapidly receding, ranking 364th in 2021. Still, the hundreds of thousands of Kyles born since 1960 will be racing along for a while.

