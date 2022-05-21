Cleveland Evans: Liam, Olivia top US baby name lists in 2021

Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.

May 6 the Social Security Administration released the United States’ top baby names of 2021.

On SSA’s lists, Liam and Olivia rank first, as they did in 2019 and 2020.

SSA counts every spelling separately. I prefer to add together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.

From 2013 through 2020, when alternative spellings like Jaxon and Lyam were added in, Jackson ranked first. In 2021, Liam grew 3.14% to finally beat Jackson for No. 1.

Liam, an Irish short form of William, wasn’t even used as an official name in Ireland itself until around 1890. A top 10 name in England in 1995, Liam’s since spread around the world. It now ranks No. 1 in Quebec, No. 2 in Switzerland, No. 3 in Sweden, No. 5 in Belgium, No. 6 in Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands, and No. 7 in Slovenia.

After Jackson, the rest my 2021 male top 10 were Noah, Oliver, Aiden, Elijah, Lucas, Grayson, James and William — the same names as 2020, with Oliver, now No. 1 in England, Australia and New Zealand, moving up a spot.

Luca was the top 100 boy’s name with the biggest leap, soaring 37% from 37th to 15th. Luca is the Italian and Romanian form of Luke, with Luka the same in Balkan Slavic languages.

The huge popularity of Noah and Elijah made parents used to boys’ names ending with Luca’s final vowel. Since 2000 it’s risen as a “different but not too different” alternative for Lucas and Luke.

In 2021 Pixar’s animated “Luca,” about an Italian sea monster boy who leaves the ocean to win a Vespa scooter, became the most-watched streaming film. This surely caused Luca to skyrocket. Luca joins Ariel and Elsa as animated characters inspiring baby names. In total there were 55% more boys named Lucas, Luca or Luke in 2021 than Liams.

With Sofia and other spellings added, 19,969 Sophias arrived in 2021. Sophia’s been No. 1 on my list since 2011. Though Sophia is slowly falling while Olivia rises, at present rates Olivia won’t pass Sophia until 2025.

The rest of my girls’ top 10 are Emma, Ava, Amelia, Charlotte, Isabella, Mia, Riley and Evelyn. Evelyn returned to the list after being bumped to No. 11 in 2020 by Camila, now the top name for Hispanic girls.

The fastest grower in the girls’ top 100 was Ayla, jumping 26.7% from 125th to 94th. Created by Jean Auel for her prehistoric heroine in novel “Clan of the Cave Bear” (1980), it’s been among the top thousand since Daryl Hannah starred as Ayla in the 1986 film.

Auel’s Ayla is pronounced like “ale.” It’s possible, though, that many newborn Aylas are pronounced like “aisle.” Scottish name Isla, whose “s” is silent, was 2021’s quickest riser among the top 50 (16.6%, from 48th to 37th). British singer Ayla Schafer says her name that way, and Hispanics often respell Brian as Brayan so Spanish-speaking relatives will use the “eye” sound.

At 18.9%, Ivy rose from 87th to 68th, the top 100’s second biggest surge. Starting with a vowel and with an internal “v” like Olivia, Ava and Evelyn, and with a botanical meaning like Lily, Hazel, Violet and Willow, Ivy checks multiple “different but not too different” boxes. Ivy’s poised to keep climbing up baby name charts.