Veronica is bringing ancient Greece to the far future.

“Arch-Conspirator,” latest novel by Veronica Roth, author of the bestselling “Divergent” dystopian science fiction series, debuted Feb. 21. It retells the legend of Antigone in a far-future desolate Earth where an Archive stores human genes from which our species can be recreated.

The name Veronica also reshapes an ancient Greek source. Berenike, Macedonian form of Greek Pherenike, “bringing victory,” became well-known throughout the eastern Mediterranean after Alexander the Great’s conquests in the fourth century B.C.

The Gospels of Mark and Luke tell of an unnamed woman with “an issue of blood” who’s healed simply by touching Jesus’s robe. Around 400, the apocryphal Gospel of Nicodemus named her Berenike.

Soon after, stories of the crucifixion were elaborated to include a woman who wipes Jesus’ face with a cloth while He’s on His way to Golgotha. The cloth retains an image of His face. By 900 A.D. the cloth was displayed as a relic in Rome, and Berenike was identified as the woman.

“Vera icon” is Latin for “true image.” Latin versions of the story changed Berenike to “Veronica” to link the name to the relic.

Though St. Veronica’s legend spread the name throughout western Europe, it was never common in England. Puritans avoided it along with other non-Biblical saint names. The 1851 census found only 74 Veronicas in Britain.

The 1850 United States census found 316 Veronicas: 50 were born in Germany and 188 lived in Pennsylvania. German Lutherans and Mennonites in Pennsylvania didn’t reject saints’ names and used Veronica, often respelling it “Faronica,” with Fanny as a nickname. A “Veronica” in one census was often “Fanny” in another. Veronica “Fanny” Snavely (1835-1920) was the mother of candy magnate Milton Hershey.

In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly data starts, Veronica ranked 465th. Catholic immigrants from Italy, Poland and Mexico helped the name. Veronica peaked at 176th in 1914.

Veronica ranked 263rd in 1940 when Hollywood producer Arthur Hornblow Jr. renamed blonde teenage starlet Constance Keane “Veronica Lake.” He made her a star in “I Wanted Wings” (1941), and Veronica jumped to 178th in 1942.

Comic strip artist Bob Montana, creating teenage Archie’s wealthy classmate, named her “Veronica Lodge” after Veronica Lake in 1942. This brunette counterpart to “everyday girl” blonde Betty is probably today’s most famous Veronica, helping give the name an “upper-crust” stereotype. Archie’s friend also established “Ronnie” as Veronica’s modern nickname.

Veronica rose to peak at 68th in 1976. It was starting to fall when actress Veronica Hamel (born 1943) became a star as attorney Joyce Davenport on hit cop show “Hill Street Blues” (1981-1987). Her name plateaued, reaching 68th again in 1983. Elvis Costello propped up the name in 1989 with his song “Veronica.”

Since then Veronica has slowly fallen. Kirstie Alley’s sitcom “Veronica’s Closet” (1997-2000) and cult teen mystery “Veronica Mars” (2004-2007) didn’t have noticeable impact. Veronica ranked 410th in 2016.

Camila Mendes has been Veronica on “Riverdale,” the darker TV version of “Archie,” since 2017. Veronica then rose a bit, but in 2021 was back down to 432nd.

The flowering plants called speedwells have been called “veronica” in England since around 1572. “Veronica” is now the scientific name of the genus. Since 2015, mystery writer Deanna Raybourn’s books have featured Victorian scientist sleuth Veronica Speedwell. It’ll probably be another 70 years, though, before Veronica again flowers as a baby name.