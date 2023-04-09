Have you seen plumber Mario save the Mushroom Kingdom and Princess Peach from evil King Bowser?
On April 5, the animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” based on Nintendo’s “Mario” video games, premiered. Mario, created in 1981 by game designer Shigeru Miyamoto for “Donkey Kong,” is featured in 256 games, becoming the best-selling video game franchise ever.
Mario is the Italian and Spanish form of Marius, a Roman family name so ancient experts are unsure if it derives from the god Mars or from a Latin word meaning “male.”
Roman general Gaius Marius (157-86 B.C.), husband of Julius Caesar’s aunt, reformed the Roman army, defeated foes in Gaul and North Africa, and was elected consul of Rome a record seven times.
The general’s fame led Americans to name sons Marius during the early 19th century Classical Revival, when towns were named Rome and Athens and babies named Virgil and Minerva. In the 1850 United States census, 234 men named Marius are listed.
People are also reading…
Marius was well-used in Scandinavia. In the 1900 census, 120 of the 1,047 Mariuses were born in Denmark, and 84 in Norway.
Marius was also used in Germany and France. The most famous fictional Marius, Marius Pontmercy in Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel “Les Misérables,” fights for freedom on the Paris barricades and marries Jean Valjean’s adopted daughter, Cosette. Since Marius is even more egalitarian and compassionate in the beloved 1980 musical than in the novel, it’s surprising his name’s remained rare.
Mario’s been common in Italy and Iberia. Italians and Spaniards saw Mario as a masculine form of Maria (originally from Hebrew Miryam), and used it to name boys after the Virgin Mary.
In the 1850 census, five of the 20 Marios were born in Mexico; none were Italian. In 1910, 40% of the 3,282 Marios were Italian immigrants, with 15% from Mexico.
Mario’s been among the top 500 boys’ names on Social Security’s yearly list since 1910. Ranking 248th in 1926, it receded until the film career of operatic tenor Mario Lanza (1921-1959) boosted it in the 1950s. Lanza was born as Alfredo Cocozza. He renamed himself after his own mother, Maria Lanza.
Mario kept rising along with Hispanic immigration, getting a final nudge from race car driver Mario Andretti (born 1940). His 1978 win of the Formula One season helped Mario peak at 102nd in 1980.
By then, Mario was popular with African Americans, as well as Hispanics and Italians. Many famous Marios, such as NFL defensive end Addison (1987), basketball player and coach Elie (1963), comedian Joyner (1961), sociologist Small (1978), and actor and director Van Peebles (1957), are Black.
Other famous Marios include Cuomo (1932-2015), governor of New York 1983-1994; “Godfather” novelist and screenwriter Puzo (1920-1999); Pittsburgh Penguins hockey star Lemieux (1965), a survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma; and “Saved By the Bell” actor Lopez (1973).
Game designer Miyamoto wanted to feature Popeye in “Donkey Kong.” When he couldn’t get permission to use the spinach-eating sailor, he created the Italian-American plumber instead.
First called Jumpman, his name was changed to Mario after Mario Segale (1934-2018), a Seattle businessman who owned a warehouse where Nintendo stored products. In 1993, Segale said he “was still waiting for his royalty checks.”
Today all around the world there’s no denying the main image of “Mario” is a heroic, mustached plumber.
What's in a name? Cleveland Evans takes a look
Danielle keeps writing, and fans keep reading.
Liam’s finally No. 1 no matter how you spell it.
Will Spencer’s team win the state championship? Tomorrow fans find out.
When the custom of giving boys surnames as first names was established, Bretts began to appear. The oldest in the 1850 United States census, Brett Stovall of Patrick County, Virginia, was born in 1766.
Meredith first entered the girl’s top thousand in 1910. The first year it was more common for girls than boys was 1932, perhaps helped by Meredith Reed, who published her first novel “The Glory Trail” in 1931.
The Anglo-Saxon Chronicles, compiled around 890, claim that the kingdom of Wessex in southwestern England was founded by Cerdic in 519. The name Cedric first appears in "Ivanhoe" in 1819.
The first Laceys came to England in 1066 with William the Conqueror. One branch included John de Lacy, Earl of Lincoln (1192-1240), a leader of those who forced King John to sign the Magna Carta in 1215.
Right now on movie screens a Guy is saving his world. “Free Guy” premiered Friday. By making its everyday Guy a hero, will the film inspire more American Guy babies? We’ll know in a couple of years.
As Herman declined in general, it became popular with African-Americans. This was because of Benjamin Rucker (1889-1934). Virginia-born Rucker became assistant to a stage magician called Prince Herman.
The name Margot peaked at 581st in 1936. Margo’s top at 295th came in 1951, actress Margo Martindale’s birth year.
Until 1950, the name Simon was more common in the United States. The 1850 U.S. Census found 14,281 Simons, while the 1851 British Census, when populations were about equal, had 6,513.
Will “Good Vibrations” give you “Fun, Fun, Fun” “All Summer Long”?
Olympic hopeful Melanie Margalis, due in Omaha for the U.S. Swim Trials, inspires a look at the origins of her first name.
Will you stay up late to see hometown boy Andrew?
Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid? If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. Here's a look at other Percys who have distinguished themselves through the centuries.
Kara is super again, thanks to “Supergirl,” the CW series starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers.
Tuesday Dwayne’s life becomes a sitcom.
Who’s the most admired woman in Gallup’s annual poll the last three years?
Tonight on CBS, “Garth and Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” features country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performing view…
Avant-garde parents in the United States started to notice Harriet around 2006.
The name Scarlett’s real boom began along with Johansson’s career around 2002.
Norman is a Germanic name meaning “North man.” It became common as a given name in England after Danish Vikings invaded Britain in the ninth century.
Find out more about the history and popularity of the name Jack from Cleveland Evans.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.