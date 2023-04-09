Have you seen plumber Mario save the Mushroom Kingdom and Princess Peach from evil King Bowser?

On April 5, the animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” based on Nintendo’s “Mario” video games, premiered. Mario, created in 1981 by game designer Shigeru Miyamoto for “Donkey Kong,” is featured in 256 games, becoming the best-selling video game franchise ever.

Mario is the Italian and Spanish form of Marius, a Roman family name so ancient experts are unsure if it derives from the god Mars or from a Latin word meaning “male.”

Roman general Gaius Marius (157-86 B.C.), husband of Julius Caesar’s aunt, reformed the Roman army, defeated foes in Gaul and North Africa, and was elected consul of Rome a record seven times.

The general’s fame led Americans to name sons Marius during the early 19th century Classical Revival, when towns were named Rome and Athens and babies named Virgil and Minerva. In the 1850 United States census, 234 men named Marius are listed.

Marius was well-used in Scandinavia. In the 1900 census, 120 of the 1,047 Mariuses were born in Denmark, and 84 in Norway.

Marius was also used in Germany and France. The most famous fictional Marius, Marius Pontmercy in Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel “Les Misérables,” fights for freedom on the Paris barricades and marries Jean Valjean’s adopted daughter, Cosette. Since Marius is even more egalitarian and compassionate in the beloved 1980 musical than in the novel, it’s surprising his name’s remained rare.

Mario’s been common in Italy and Iberia. Italians and Spaniards saw Mario as a masculine form of Maria (originally from Hebrew Miryam), and used it to name boys after the Virgin Mary.

In the 1850 census, five of the 20 Marios were born in Mexico; none were Italian. In 1910, 40% of the 3,282 Marios were Italian immigrants, with 15% from Mexico.

Mario’s been among the top 500 boys’ names on Social Security’s yearly list since 1910. Ranking 248th in 1926, it receded until the film career of operatic tenor Mario Lanza (1921-1959) boosted it in the 1950s. Lanza was born as Alfredo Cocozza. He renamed himself after his own mother, Maria Lanza.

Mario kept rising along with Hispanic immigration, getting a final nudge from race car driver Mario Andretti (born 1940). His 1978 win of the Formula One season helped Mario peak at 102nd in 1980.

By then, Mario was popular with African Americans, as well as Hispanics and Italians. Many famous Marios, such as NFL defensive end Addison (1987), basketball player and coach Elie (1963), comedian Joyner (1961), sociologist Small (1978), and actor and director Van Peebles (1957), are Black.

Other famous Marios include Cuomo (1932-2015), governor of New York 1983-1994; “Godfather” novelist and screenwriter Puzo (1920-1999); Pittsburgh Penguins hockey star Lemieux (1965), a survivor of Hodgkin lymphoma; and “Saved By the Bell” actor Lopez (1973).

Game designer Miyamoto wanted to feature Popeye in “Donkey Kong.” When he couldn’t get permission to use the spinach-eating sailor, he created the Italian-American plumber instead.

First called Jumpman, his name was changed to Mario after Mario Segale (1934-2018), a Seattle businessman who owned a warehouse where Nintendo stored products. In 1993, Segale said he “was still waiting for his royalty checks.”

Today all around the world there’s no denying the main image of “Mario” is a heroic, mustached plumber.