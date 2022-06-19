 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cleveland Evans: Moses popularity brought on by athletics, pop culture and biblical revivals

Today should be a celebration of bowl haircuts.

Moses Horwitz (1897-1975), known by his stage name Moe Howard, was born 125 years ago today. From 1934 through 1970, he played the irascible leader of The Three Stooges, the world’s most famous slapstick comedy troupe, in more than 200 films. Their 190 Columbia Pictures shorts became television staples, making Moe’s trademark haircut known to millions.

The original Moses is the man who led the Hebrew slaves out of Egypt by parting the sea in the Bible’s Book of Exodus. Egypt’s pharaoh ordered Hebrew male infants to be killed. To save him, Moses’ mother put him in a basket floating on the Nile. He was discovered by pharaoh’s daughter, who calls him Moses because she “drew him out” (Hebrew “mashah”) of water.

That derivation isn’t plausible. Why would Pharaoh’s daughter speak Hebrew? Moses is likely from an Egyptian word meaning “born of” or “child of,” found in names of Egyptian Pharaohs Thutmosis and Ramesses, “born of” gods Thoth and Ra. The basket story was probably invented to explain the name after its Egyptian origin was forgotten. That origin, though, makes it credible Moses was a real historical figure raised in Egypt.

Before the Reformation, Moses was primarily a Jewish name. In the 16th century, it was adopted by Puritans, one example being Moses Fletcher (1564-1620), a Pilgrim signer of the Mayflower Compact.

Moses stayed in use among descendants of the Puritans. Two later examples were Moses Cleaveland (1754-1806), a Connecticut Revolutionary War general who founded Cleveland, Ohio; and Moses Beach (1800-1868), founder of the Associated Press and inventor of print syndication.

Moses was still often used by Jews. In 1915, Moses Alexander (1853-1932) of Idaho became the first Jewish governor of an American state.

The biblical Moses’ fame as a leader of freed slaves made his name common among African Americans. Moses Fleetwood Walker (1856-1924) was the first acknowledged Black player in major league baseball, for the 1884 Toledo Blue Stockings. In 1921, Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher Moses Yellow Horse (1898-1961), a Pawnee, was the first full-blooded Native American.

When Social Security’s yearly baby name lists start in 1880, Moses ranked 119th. It slowly fell to its low point, 600th, in 1964.

Since then, Moses has always ranked between 400th and 598th, having regular small revivals because of pop culture events. The first, in 1965, was when Robert Mitchum starred as a reformed con man who saves an African village in film “Mr. Moses.”

Moses jumped 25% in 1973 after Ryan O’Neal played another con man, Moses Pray, in “Paper Moon.” This was reinforced in 1975 when Burt Lancaster played the lead in miniseries “Moses the Lawgiver.”

The year 1979 saw an uptick when Moses Malone (1955-2015) won the first of three MVP awards from the NBA.

Ben Kingsley in “Moses” (1996), Dougray Scott in “The Ten Commandments” (2006), and Will Houston in “The Bible” (2013) all inspired surges in the name’s popularity by playing the original biblical figure in television miniseries. (The 2006 rise may have been helped by celebrity baby news, since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son Moses was born April 8 that year.)

In 2021, Moses ranked 519th for American newborn boys. When the next popular retelling of Exodus appears, Moses will surge again, just like the parted sea.

