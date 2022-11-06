Cleveland Evans: Now uncommon, Sally was found on stage, screen and sky

Happy birthday to Sister Bertrille, Nora Walker, and Sybil’s 16 personalities!
Actress Sally Field turns 76 today. First starring in sitcom “Gidget” (1965-66), Field played Bertrille in “The Flying Nun” (1967-70), where her huge headpiece combined with her small size let her catch the wind and fly.
Field overcame silly sitcom typecasting in 1976, winning an Emmy for “Sybil,” a TV movie about a young woman with multiple personalities. She went on to win Best Actress Oscars in “Norma Rae” (1979) and “Places in the Heart” (1984), and a Best Actress Emmy in 2007 as matriarch Nora in “Brothers and Sisters” (2006-2011).
Sally is an English pet form of Sarah, name of the biblical matriarch, from Hebrew “princess.” One of the few purely Old Testament names used in medieval England, Sarah boomed after the Reformation to rank fourth between 1660 and 1700.
Internal “r” is hard for small children to say, and so Sally developed from Sarah just as Hallie, Lolly and Dolly come from Harriet, Laura and Dorothy.
In the late 18th century, Sally became a name in its own right, as well as a nickname for Sarah. In the 1850 United States census, there were 56,800 Sallys and 2,066 Sallies.
The preferred spelling then shifted. In 1870, 42,399 Sallys and 70,587 Sallies were found. When Social Security’s baby name lists start in 1880, Sallie ranked 64th and Sally 166th. Only in 1911, did Sally again became more common.
With a then-elderly image, Sally fell to 214th in 1921. Its revival began with Broadway musical “Sally,” which premiered Dec. 21, 1920, making Marilyn Miller (1898-1936) a huge star. Here, dishwasher Sally is mistaken for a famous ballerina, becomes a star of the Ziegfeld Follies, and finally marries her wealthy boyfriend.
“Sally” was made into a 1925 silent film starring Colleen Moore. Then in 1929, Miller starred as “Sally” again in one of the first films featuring both sound and color.
As Miller’s fame popularized “Marilyn,” it’s no surprise she also helped revive Sally.
The Hollywood feedback loop helped when Cecil B. DeMille renamed burlesque artist Helen Beck “Sally Rand” around 1927. He featured her in several films. Sally Rand’s famous fan dance wowed crowds at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair.
Sally peaked at 52nd in 1939, staying among the top 100 names until 1956. It then steadily fell, with Field’s career only giving it a small boost in 1978 when she starred in megahit “Smokey and the Bandit” with Burt Reynolds.
Sally had a bigger uptick in 1983 when astronaut Sally Ride (1951-2012) became the first American woman in space.
Another “famous first” Sally is Priesand (born 1946), the first formally ordained American woman rabbi in 1972.
Joining field as famous actress Sallys are Kellerman (1937-2022), Oscar nominee for M*A*S*H (1970), and Struthers (1947), Gloria on “All in the Family” (1971-1978).
Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” (1972) and Meg Ryan in “When Harry Met Sally” (1989) are still remembered. But just as famous a fictional Sally is the animated rag-doll monster voiced by Catherine O’Hara in Tim Burton’s 1993 “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” still a popular Halloween costume.
Sally left the top 1,000 in 2005. Only 192 were born in 2021. With the modal Sally turning 83 this year, Sally will be ripe for another revival around 2035.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.