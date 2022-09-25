Cleveland Evans: Once a rare name, Heather's popularity peaked in the '70s and '80s

Happy Birthday to Sammy Jo and Amanda!

Heather Locklear, the actress who played golddigger Sammy on the original “Dynasty” (1981-1989) and manipulative Amanda Woodward on “Melrose Place” (1993-1999), turns 61 today.

In addition, the movie version of musical “Heathers,” based on the 1988 cult teen comedy film featuring three “queen bee” high schoolers all named Heather, premiered on Roku Sept. 16.

Heather is a low-growing evergreen shrub found throughout Europe. It’s especially common in northern England and Scotland, where its purple flowers cover the moors every summer. The plant’s name was originally “hathir.” This probably had a Celtic source, but its spelling was altered through confusion with “heath,” from Old English for “flat shrubby wasteland.”

Many cultures have named girls after flowers. Rose and Violet were used in medieval England, though Rose also came from a Norman name meaning “famous sort.” When the Victorians revived Rose and Violet along with other medieval names, creative parents were inspired to use other plant names. Girls called Lily, Pansy, Hazel, Fern, Daisy and Laurel soon sprang up.

The first British girls named Heather appeared by 1880. Though the flower was common in Scotland, the name was more common in England, probably because Scots didn’t have the same romantic image of heather English and Americans did.

Initially, Heather was one of the rarest flower names. The first Heather in the United States census, Heather Bremer of Dayton, Ohio, was a boy born in 1871. His parents were probably inspired by the rare surname Heather. In later records he’s “Robert Heather Bremer.”

The first girl Heather born in America, Heather Hill, arrived in 1888 in Colorado. Her Scottish-born parents David and Agnes were likely inspired by nostalgia for the old country. The first Heather with American-born parents, Heather Darcey, was born in Maryland Nov. 28, 1890. The 1900 and 1910 censuses show Heather had younger sisters named Olive, Ruby, Pearl, Myrtle and Ivy.

After 1900, Heather started rising in England. One example was Heather Angel (1909-1986), who appeared in British films in 1931 and 1932. She then moved to Hollywood, starring in films like “Charlie Chan’s Greatest Case” (1933). She played the title character’s fiancée in five “Bulldog Drummond” crime thrillers 1935-1939. Angel ended her long career as Miss Faversham on television’s “Family Affair” (1966-1971).

Heather Angel made the name known to Americans. Seven Heathers were born in 1931. In 1935, 63 arrived, vaulting Heather into the top thousand.

Heather steadily rose until the 1960s, when its big boom began. Between 1962 and 1972, it shot up from 247th to ninth. Its similarity to Jennifer helped — Heather’s peak at No. 3 in 1975 came a year after Jennifer’s top during its 15-year reign at No. 1. Heather stayed in the top 10 until 1988.

Heather peaked in England around 1955, at about 30th place. So this name associated with Scotland is both much younger and more common in America than Britain.

Famous American Heathers include Whitestone (1973), in 1995 the first deaf Miss America. Pulitzer Prize winning historian Heather Ann Thompson (1963) and Olympic water polo star Heather Petri (1978) also honor the name.

With most bearers now in their 30s and 40s, few parents name babies Heather. It left the top 1,000 in 2017. It’ll be about 60 years before Heather flowers again.