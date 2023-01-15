Cleveland Evans: Otto among short male names that are back in fashion

Otto is showing his lovable curmudgeonly self on movie screens right now.
“A Man Called Otto”, an American film based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s 2012 comic novel “A Man Called Ove” and its 2015 Swedish movie version, stars Tom Hanks as a prickly widower brought out of his shell by a young family new to his neighborhood.
Otto’s a short form of several ancient German names such as Otfried and Otmar with a first syllable from Old German “od, ot”, meaning “wealth, property.” Old English “Ead”, first syllable of Edward and Edgar, had the same Germanic root.
Otto I (912-973) became king of East Francia (part of today’s Germany and Austria) in 936 and was crowned Holy Roman Emperor in 962. Otto was a highly successful ruler, using military victories and diplomacy to unite his empire and create a revival of arts and architecture. Known as Otto the Great, his fame has made Otto a common German name for centuries.
In 1066, Norman conquerors brought the name Odo to England, where it led to surnames like Ott and Oates. Odo was rare by 1500. Otto started showing up in England around 1590, but also stayed rare.
German immigrants brought Otto to the United States. The 1850 American census included 775 Ottos, 47% born in Germany or Switzerland. Britain’s 1851 census, with about the same population, found 101.
Continuing German immigration plus the worldwide fame of statesman Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898), instrumental in Germany’s 1871 unification, helped Otto become common in America. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly baby name data starts, Otto ranked 63rd.
By then, Otto was already slowly going out of style. It fell 26% between 1917 and 1919, when World War I led to prejudice against anything with a German connection. In the 20th century Otto became a name for elderly or comic characters in films and television. Otto dropped out of the top thousand in 1975.
Among accomplished American-born Ottos were circus owner Otto Ringling (1858-1911) and Broadway lyricist Otto Harbach (1873-1963), who wrote “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” for the musical “Roberta” in 1933.
Though forgotten today, Missouri-born Otto Funk (1868-1934) was famous 90 years ago for walking from New York to San Francisco between June 1928 and July 1929 while playing his fiddle. Perhaps the Otto with the most impact on everyday life was Iowa-born Otto Rohwedder (1880-1960), inventor of the first commercial machinery to slice and wrap mass-produced bread.
Baby boomer Hanks, born in 1956 when Otto ranked 601st, undoubtedly sees Otto as a humorous elderly name appropriate for his character. That may be a bit behind the times. Otto’s been reviving recently. Short male names ending in -o are now fashionable. Leo ranked 31st in 2021, and Milo, Enzo, Theo and Arlo have all skyrocketed into the top 200 within the last decade.
Otto came back into the top thousand in 2011. In 2021, it ranked 336th, its highest since 1938.
If “A Man Called Otto” is a hit, will the curmudgeon help or hurt Otto’s present comeback? With Hanks’ own nice guy image, and other Hollywood characters like Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) on HBO’s “House of the Dragon”, my bet is that new parents will still see Otto as the best thing since sliced bread.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.