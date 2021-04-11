Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that

Know anyone prescribed cortisone, testosterone or another steroid?
If so they should thank Percy Julian (1899-1975), who discovered how to synthesize steroids from plants. The first African American chemist elected to the National Academy of Sciences, he was also a civil rights leader who survived two attempted bombings of his home. He was born April 11, 1899.
Percy is a name with multiple origins. Its main source is the surname Percy, brought to England in 1066 by knight William de Percy, from Percy-en-Auge in Normandy. William I made him Baron of Topcliffe. His distant heirs became Dukes of Northumberland in 1766. Ralph Percy, 12th Duke, is today one of Britain’s 300 richest people.
Lord Percy Seymour (1696-1721), son of the Duke of Somerset and Elizabeth Percy, was the first English peer with Percy as a given name. Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822), one of England’s most famous poets, was distantly related to the family.
Most English parents naming sons Percy were surely thinking of the aristocrats. However, British historian George Redmonds found several examples in the early 1600s of Percy used as a pet form for Peter, which was commonly “Piers” in medieval England. The Peter connection goes both ways. American physicist Percy Bridgman (1882-1981), who won a Nobel Prize in 1946, was called “Peter” by close friends.
There’s also Percival, from French “pierce valley”, created around 1170 by poet Chrétien de Troyes for King Arthur’s purest knight. Percival was one of the first invented fictional character names given to real boys, with the earliest example from 1224.
Percivals are often called Percy for short. Many assume Percy is normally a nickname for Percival. However, Percy has been more common as an official name for four centuries.
Helped by Shelley’s fame and its use by Victorian novelists, Percy surged in the late 19th century. It was more popular in England, ranking 22nd there in 1900. At its 1897 American peak, Percy only ranked 98th. Like Reginald, Percy developed a somewhat effete image in America.
Percy was more popular with African Americans. Julian is one example. Singers Percy Mayfield (1920-1984), who wrote “Hit the Road Jack”, and Percy Sledge (1940-2015), famed for “When A Man Loves A Woman,” are others.
Percy left the top thousand in the United States in 1989. Its low point was 2008, when 36 were born.
By then another derivation for Percy was created. Rick Riordan published “The Lightning Thief,” first in his bestselling “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, in 2005. There Percy is short for Perseus (“destroyer”), the legendary Greek hero who slew snake-haired Medusa . Films based on the books debuted in 2010 and 2013.
Perseus was non-existent as a baby name before Riordan’s books, but 103 were born in 2019. Seventy-three male Percys were born in 2017, though that dropped to 45 in 2019.
In 2019 nine American girls were named Percy, the most ever. Persephone and Mercy are rising, and Percy is similar to Aubrey, Avery and Emery, all recently switched to mostly female. March 17 it was announced Alice Kremelberg has been cast as Percy Muldoon, a “tough charismatic” young woman featured in the fourth season of USA Network’s anthology detective series “The Sinner.” Even though Disney+ is developing a Percy Jackson series, Percy’s future may be more X than Y.
