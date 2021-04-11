Cleveland Evans: Percy sounds aristocratic but Disney+ series could change that

There’s also Percival, from French “pierce valley”, created around 1170 by poet Chrétien de Troyes for King Arthur’s purest knight. Percival was one of the first invented fictional character names given to real boys, with the earliest example from 1224.

Percivals are often called Percy for short. Many assume Percy is normally a nickname for Percival. However, Percy has been more common as an official name for four centuries.

Helped by Shelley’s fame and its use by Victorian novelists, Percy surged in the late 19th century. It was more popular in England, ranking 22nd there in 1900. At its 1897 American peak, Percy only ranked 98th. Like Reginald, Percy developed a somewhat effete image in America.

Percy was more popular with African Americans. Julian is one example. Singers Percy Mayfield (1920-1984), who wrote “Hit the Road Jack”, and Percy Sledge (1940-2015), famed for “When A Man Loves A Woman,” are others.

Percy left the top thousand in the United States in 1989. Its low point was 2008, when 36 were born.