Cleveland Evans: Remembered as popular slang, Trey continues as a nickname, or signifying the 'third'

Just how mad will March be for Nebraskans? Two Treys and their teams find out today.

March 13 is Selection Sunday, when teams for 2022’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament are chosen. Both of Nebraska’s teams with a chance have a Trey in their starting lineup.

UNL’s Trey McGowens was out with a broken foot earlier this season. Huskers Coach Fred Hoiberg, calling McGowens the Huskers’ “heart and soul,” says he catalyzed his team’s recent wins.

On March 5, Creighton’s Trey Alexander, along with teammates Ryan Nembhard and Arthur Kaluma, was named to the Big East’s all-freshman team.

Since the 14th century, “trey,” (from Old French “treis”, “three”) has been the English word for a playing card or domino with three pips or spots. By 1887, it was slang for any group of three things.

Sometime in the 20th century, Trey became a nickname for a man or boy with the same name as his father and grandfather and suffix “III”. Though so far the earliest example I’ve found of this is in Texas in 1942, it probably started a couple of decades earlier. Back then, the nickname had a preppy upper-crust image.

In Social Security’s baby name data, including names given to five or more boys born in a single year, Trey first appears in 1948. Since back then a Social Security number came along with one’s first job, it’s possible some Treys on the list in the 1940s and 1950s weren’t born with the name.

At least some boys were getting Trey as their official name by 1964, when it jumped 58% to enter the top thousand. This was probably because of a character on “The Andy Griffith Show.” On Jan. 13, 1964, the episode “Andy and Opie’s Pal” featured Opie’s new friend, Frederick “Trey” Bowden III, played by child actor David A. Bailey. Andy likes Trey so much that Opie becomes jealous.

Trey showed up in two more episodes that year. It may seem odd such a minor character could affect naming, but the Internet Movie Database includes a comment from a fan who named a son after Trey Bowden. Cute kid characters often inspire baby names.

Trey next surged for babies in 1982, when soap opera “Capitol” featured Congressman Samuel “Trey” Clegg III, played by Nicholas Walker.

Trey first peaked at 191st in 1992, after R&B singer Trey Lorenz (born Lloyd Lorenz Smith in 1969) became famous singing “I’ll Be There” with Mariah Carey. A second peak at 189th came in 1999, inspired by Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan), Charlotte’s first husband on “Sex and the City.”

Since then, Trey’s fallen off, ranking only 693rd in 2020. One-syllable names are now out of style (inspiring some parents to name sons Treyton, Treyson or Treyden.)

A few famous Treys, like Sacramento Kings power forward Trey Lyles (born 1995) and New York Yankees shortstop Trey Sweeney (born 2000) are officially named Trey. Most famous Treys, though, like rock guitarist Trey Anastasio of Phish (born Ernest Joseph III in 1964) are “III’s”.

Indeed, Trey’s a nickname for both McGowens and Alexander. UNL’s website mentions McGowens is “Robert III”. Alexander’s Oklahoma high school graduation list confirms he’s officially “Steven Allen III.” Even as it declines as an official name, Trey will frequently be heard as long as some families continue the “III” tradition.