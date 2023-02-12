Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th U.S. president, was born 214 years ago today. In 1867, the village of Lancaster was renamed Lincoln after the assassinated leader when it became Nebraska’s state capitol.
The surname Lincoln is derived from the city in England first settled around 100 B.C.E. Its original Celtic name, Lindon, “the pool”, described a deep spot along the River Witham. Roman army veterans settling there called it “Lindum Colonia”, which became Lincoln in English.
Most surnames derived from a place name mean one’s medieval ancestor had left town. Last names were all originally nicknames. It made little sense to call John “Lincoln” while he was living there. If he’d moved elsewhere, “John (from) Lincoln” made clear which John one was discussing.
Some medieval person moved from Lincoln to Hingham in Norfolk County, England, establishing the surname Lincoln there. When Massachusetts was settled in the 1630s, several Lincolns helped found the town of Hingham in that colony.
Samuel Lincoln (1622-1690) arrived in 1637. Through son, Samuel Jr., he was great-great-grandfather of Levi Lincoln Sr. (1749-1820), U.S. Attorney General under Thomas Jefferson. Levi Lincoln Jr. (1782-1868) was governor of Massachusetts 1825-1834. Younger brother, Enoch (1788-1829), was governor of Maine 1827-1829.
Benjamin Lincoln (1733-1810) was a Major General during the Revolution, prominent in the battles of Saratoga and Yorktown. His great-great-grandfather was Thomas Lincoln (1600-1691), probably a distant cousin of Samuel’s who landed in Massachusetts in 1635. Benjamin Lincoln was nationally famous; counties in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee are named for him.
The 1850 United States Census found 370 men with Lincoln as a first name: 83 were born in Massachusetts and 127 in Maine, probably named after the governors.
Abraham was a four-greats-grandson of Samuel through younger son Mordecai. Lincoln, of course, rose as a first name after 1860, but surprisingly never became common. In 1880, when Social Security’s yearly data begins, Lincoln ranked 620th. Over the next 125 years, its highest point was 375th in 1895.
Lincoln’s fame as the “Great Emancipator” led Black parents everywhere to name sons after him. The father of Lincoln Alexander Jr. (1922-2012), first Black member of Canada’s parliament, was born on St. Vincent in the Caribbean.
Songwriter Lincoln Chase (1926-1980) cowrote “The Name Game” with singer Shirley Ellis in 1964. Its original second verse is “Lincoln, Lincoln, bo-bincon, Bonana-fanna fo-fincon, Fee fi mo-mincon, Lincoln!”
Hip young detective Lincoln Hayes (Clarence Williams III) on television’s “The Mod Squad” (1968-1973) caused a small upward bump in the name.
It wasn’t until 1999, though, that the fashion for two syllable boys’ names ending in “n” led parents to discover Lincoln. This was accelerated by Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) on Fox’s “Prison Break” (2005-2009). Lincoln skyrocketed 121% to rank 301st in 2006.
Lincoln ranked 50th in 2016 when “The Loud House” premiered on Nickelodeon, featuring 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters. This was surely a case of a show’s creators naming a character something they might have named a real child. “The Loud House” is one of the highest-rated animated children’s shows ever. Last November, live action version “The Really Loud House” premiered.
Lincoln reached 40th in 2020 and dropped to 45th in 2021. Has a decline begun, or just a momentary break in its rise? Whichever is the case, there are now more kids named Lincoln than Abraham could have ever imagined.
The Social Security Administration counts every spelling separately. I added together spellings pronounced the same, creating lists I believe more accurately indicate popularity.