Cleveland Evans: Sonny a famous nickname with a long lineage

Omaha has a new favorite Sonny.
The male elephant born to mother Claire at Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Jan. 30 has been named Sonny by an anonymous donor. Half-sister Eugenia was born Jan. 7 to mother Kiki and father Callee.
Sonny’s a diminutive of “son” used to address boys or men younger than oneself. Though “son” goes back millennia to ancient Indo-European, “sonny” is surprisingly recent. The earliest example is found in 1833.
It’s hard to tell when Sonny became a nickname. It looks a lot like Lonny in 19th-century handwriting, and census takers sometimes used it for an unknown name. The 1860 census of Bloomington, Illinois, includes a German immigrant family with parents Daddy and Mammy and two boys both called Sonny. The census taker probably couldn’t understand their real names.
Exactly when the nickname became an official name is also unclear. Sonny first appeared on Social Security’s yearly name lists in 1888. However, Social Security only began in 1935, and only since the 1980s has everyone gotten a Social Security card as an infant. Many born before 1970 didn’t enter the data until they were going by a nickname which wasn’t given at birth.
It’s probable boys were being officially named Sonny by 1920, though, because the name starts showing pop culture influences. The first big boom in Sonnys began in 1928, when Al Jolson’s hit song “Sonny Boy” premiered, sung by a father whose little son “made a heaven for me here on earth.” Sonny first peaked at 470th in 1935.
Sonny next rose in 1967, when country singer Sonny James (born Jimmie Loden, 1928-2016) had an unprecedented string of 16 No. 1 singles. Then in 1972, James Caan starred as Santino “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather”, and Salvatore “Sonny” Bono starred with then-wife Cher in their hit television variety show. Sonny’s highest point at 428th came in 1975.
Sonny swung up again when Don Johnson made stubble cool playing Detective James “Sonny” Crockett on crime drama “Miami Vice,” peaking at 541st in 1986.
Despite that there’ve been few famous men with Sonny as their official name. I’ve only found proof of two. Bluegrass banjo player Sonny Osborne (1937-2021), half of the Osborne Brothers with brother Bobby, is known for 1967 hit “Rocky Top.” Sonny Gray (born 1989) pitches for the Cincinnati Reds.
Athletes nicknamed Sonny include football quarterback Christian “Sonny” Jurgensen (born 1934) and heavyweight boxing champion Charles “Sonny” Liston (1930-1970).
Among scores of musicians called Sonny are trumpeter and bandleader Elmer “Sonny” Dunham (1911-1990), jazz saxophonist Walter “Sonny” Rollins (born 1930), and rock singer Emmett “Sonny” Geraci (1946-2017). Paul “Sonny” Sandoval (born 1974), lead singer of Christian metal band P.O.D., named his daughter Nevaeh (“heaven” backwards) in 2000, causing a boom in that name.
Sonny could also be a pet form for any name ending in -son. A rare female example was Allison “Sonny” Munroe (Demi Lovato), title character of Disney’s teen sitcom “Sonny With A Chance” (2009-2011). NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” features Jackson “Sonny” Kiriakis, who in April 2014 married Will Horton, the first legally recognized gay wedding on an American soap.
Omaha’s elephant dad Callee was born in Pittsburgh, where his prolific father Jackson still lives at Fairhope Conservation Center. Though perhaps coincidental, Omaha’s elephants have a Sonny named after his grandfather.
